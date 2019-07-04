Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Facebook has been hit.
Facebook has been hit.
News

FB, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by outage

by Jamie Harris
4th Jul 2019 5:26 AM

Users across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have reported issues with parts of the social media giant's suite of apps.

Many took to rival platform Twitter to highlight the problem, which seems to be preventing images and videos from loading properly.

Facebook said it was working to resolve the error as the hashtag instagramdown began to climb up the trending list on Twitter.

On WhatsApp, some users noticed image and video files were not able to send, while others on Instagram claimed they could not see images on their feed.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble uploading images, videos and other files on our apps," a spokeswoman for Facebook said.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Facebook has more than 2.3 billion monthly active users and Instagram has one billion.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks facebook instagram whatsapp

Top Stories

    It took much more than a second opinion to diagnose Nate

    premium_icon It took much more than a second opinion to diagnose Nate

    Health Nathan went to several doctors before he was diagnosed, and his persistence saved his leg - and his life. His message?

    Local business celebrates three decades today

    premium_icon Local business celebrates three decades today

    Business Happy 30th birthday to the franchise that started in Airlie Beach.

    USE IT OR LOSE IT: Meal on wheels gets new wheels

    premium_icon USE IT OR LOSE IT: Meal on wheels gets new wheels

    News Local service needs community support to survive.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards