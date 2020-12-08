Fears as Aussie golden boy struck down

The Australia A clash finished in sickening circumstances, with rising star Will Pucovski collapsing to the turf after he was struck by a bouncer.

Test hopeful Will Pucovski has retired hurt during Australia A's second innings at Drummoyne Oval on Tuesday afternoon after he was struck in the helmet by a bouncer.

After reaching 23, Pucovski ducked into a short delivery from India A paceman Kartik Tyagi while attempting a hook shot in the 13th over.

The 22-year-old collapsed onto the deck and remained on his hands and knees for nearly two minutes before walking off the field alongside a couple of medics.

"Our thoughts are with him - let's hope it's not too serious," former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin said on Fox Cricket.

Shane Warne added: "Let's just hope he is okay. Ninth time for a 21-year-old young man hoping to make his Test debut in a week's time. Fingers crossed that everything is okay and he can go on and be alright and play in Adelaide."

It was a sickening conclusion to an otherwise enthralling contest in Drummoyne, which ended as a draw.

Pucovski has just been hit in the head by a short one from Tyagi. Is down and in the hands of trainers. Has a history of concussion. Very concerning. Hope he is ok. #AUSAvIND — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) December 8, 2020

Thankfully, The Australian's Peter Lalor reported Pucovski was "talking in the dressing room" following the scary ordeal, and the ambulance had left the venue without him.

Cricket Australia's chief medical officer John Orchard confirmed Pucovski would not feature in the upcoming tour match against India at the SCG.

"Will experienced mild concussion symptoms but was able to leave the field unassisted," Orchard said in a statement.

"He was monitored in our medical room and was communicating freely with staff and teammates as well as family over the phone.

"We will continue to monitor Will over the coming days and provide an update on his condition in due course.

"Will will remain with the Australia A squad but will not play in the three-day tour match against India at the SCG."

Earlier in his innings, Pucovski was granted an early life when Prithvi Shaw put down a catch at second slip in the second over.

He then survived an LBW shout in the eight over, a decision which the Fox Cricket commentary team agreed was questionable at best.

The Victorian has a long history of concussion, with Tuesday's incident believed to be his ninth occurrence in six years.

Last month, Pucovski spoke candidly about his ongoing battle with concussion.

"Obviously getting hit in the head a lot isn't ideal from a physical or mental perspective," Pucovski said. "But I feel like I've bounced back from concussions really well in the past.

"I've done a lot of work in that space to try and make sure my processes are in a really good place and I've got a great support team around me."

With Australian stalwart David Warner presumably unavailable due to a groin injury, Pucovski was expected to make his Test debut at Adelaide Oval next week.

But Tuesday's head knock could put him in doubt for the first Test match against India, which is scheduled to commence in nine days.

The young gun plundered consecutive double-centuries in the Sheffield Shield last month, prompting national selectors to rush him into the Test squad.

Originally published as Fears as Aussie golden boy struck down

Trouble here. Pucovski hit on helmet. He walked off but took a long time to get up from this position pic.twitter.com/Yeo01U8JQI — Peter Lalor (@plalor) December 8, 2020