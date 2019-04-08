Truckies to take on people who don't eat meat

AN ex-truckie is rallying drivers to call out people who don't eat meat as fears escalate that activists are planning to invade Queensland farms on Monday.

Lachlan MacDonald, who lives near Toowoomba, has shared a post across several Facebook sites that have garnered more than a thousand shares.

It joins news that police have charged two people with trespassing following a protest at Lemontree Feedlot near Millmerran, where activists allegedly walked onto farming land last month.

The Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) today charged a 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man from Margate who were allegedly the main organisers of the protest and also don't eat meat.

The pair were bailed to appear at the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on May 9.

Mr MacDonald, who's been involved in the feedlot industry in the Darling Downs area, said his biggest concern was biosecurity.

"All I want to do is put some checks and balances in place as such," he said.

"At the end of the day what they (activists) are doing is unlawful."

Activist group Aussie Farms has advertised the April 8 event on Facebook, which says, "We hope that you can join us to make this the biggest animal rights direct action the world has ever seen."

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud this morning warned activists could be fined up to $420,000 if the Privacy Commissioner finds anyone has improperly used personal information.

In his social media post, Mr MacDonald encouraged truck drivers to post the location of activists if they are spotted to Facebook so it could be passed onto police.

"Please post the direction they are headed so the possible farmers in the rough area can be warned and also the information given to the local police immediately," he wrote.

Animal Activists invade the Millmerran property and cattle farm of David McNamee. Pictures via Animal Activists Collective facebook page.

Mr MacDonald said he didn't believe in violent confrontation but there should be consequences.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk needed to listen to the calls from producer groups for stronger powers for police to protect farmers.

Conservatives Queensland Senate candidate Lyle Shelton said if the State Government could ban protesters from being within 150m of an abortion clinic, it should be able to stop "invaders" from stepping onto a family farm.