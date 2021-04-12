Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
One patient was assessed for critical injuries at the scene after a single-vehicle crash on the New England Highway just prior to midnight. Picture: Kevin Farmer
One patient was assessed for critical injuries at the scene after a single-vehicle crash on the New England Highway just prior to midnight. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Fears for man suffering ‘critical’ injuries after horror crash

Meg Gannon
12th Apr 2021 7:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been treated for "critical" injuries after a horrific crash outside Toowoomba last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed just after midnight, emergency services were called to a crash in Allora, on the New England Highway.

The Chronicle understands the male driver may have crashed into a power pole outside a fuel station.

He was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

More to come.

Originally published as Fears for man suffering 'critical' injuries after horror crash

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: RV park plans between Mackay and Whitsundays

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: RV park plans between Mackay and Whitsundays

        Travel ‘We plan to offer guided farm tours, bush walks, beekeeping and propagation demonstrations as well as camp activities like poets nights and sing-alongs’

        International star to perform in Mackay cabaret fundraiser

        Premium Content International star to perform in Mackay cabaret fundraiser

        Art & Theatre The Cirque du Soleil member, Paralympian and ‘freak show historian’ will bring her...

        New Whitsundays bottlo to become 11th in 10km stretch

        Premium Content New Whitsundays bottlo to become 11th in 10km stretch

        News The approved bottle shop and ‘convenience store’ will move into a vacant former...

        Minister refuses to say when he will release SES report

        Premium Content Minister refuses to say when he will release SES report

        Council News ‘That would suggest there are things in the report that the government does not...