Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking urgent public assistance to find a 61-year-old David Barnes who is missing.
Police are seeking urgent public assistance to find a 61-year-old David Barnes who is missing.
News

Fears for missing man

by JACOB MILEY
13th May 2020 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking urgent public assistance to find a 61-year-old man missing from the Gold Coast.

David Barnes was last seen at Explorers Way, Worongary about 11pm Tuesday.

Police said he had not been seen or made contact since, and there were serious concerns for his safety as his disappearance was extremely out of character.

Missing Gold Coast man David Barnes.
Missing Gold Coast man David Barnes.

Mr Barnes is known to visit The Spit, Broadwater and Currumbin Valley areas, police said.

He could be travelling in a white 2011 Nissan X-Trail station wagon with Queensland Registration 592 TQA.

Police have described Mr Barnes as being caucasian, with a solid build and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing grey trousers and a red cotton T-shirt.

Anyone who may have seen David or his vehicle is urged to immediately to contact police.

Originally published as Fears for missing Gold Coast man

david barnes missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It stems from what you were taught - men don’t cry’

        premium_icon ‘It stems from what you were taught - men don’t cry’

        News Whitsunday Counselling and Support are shining a light on the stigma and stereotypes of domestic violence.

        Mackay hits another crucial milestone in COVID-19 fight

        premium_icon Mackay hits another crucial milestone in COVID-19 fight

        Health The LNP has called for Mackay to be fast-tracked through the ‘roadmap to recovery’.

        Urannah a ‘$2.9b pipedream’ says conservation group

        premium_icon Urannah a ‘$2.9b pipedream’ says conservation group

        News The group said there was no compelling case for the dam to go forwards

        Man charged with weapons possession

        premium_icon Man charged with weapons possession

        News Police Wrap: A man has been charged with weapons possession after being found with...