Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street on July 11 with the children, a 1-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 9.
Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street on July 11 with the children, a 1-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 9.
News

Fears for missing woman and children

18th Jul 2019 6:12 AM

Police say they hold serious concerns for a woman and three children who have been missing since last week.

Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street, Narangba, on July 11 with the children, a one-year-old boy and two girls, aged 4 and 9.

Police say it is possible the woman and children are travelling in the Brisbane area.

Ms Robson is described as Caucasian, around 168cm tall with a slim build and blonde hair.

Anyone who may have seen her or know the whereabouts of her and the children are being urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Proserpine's million-dollar Lotto winner

    premium_icon Proserpine's million-dollar Lotto winner

    News The life of a Proserpine retiree has changed forever after winning nearly $1.5 million in last Saturday night's Lotto draw.

    • 18th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Lanterns to light up the Reef

    Lanterns to light up the Reef

    News Adding brightness to festival program.

    Business leaders hatching plan to boost Main St tourism

    premium_icon Business leaders hatching plan to boost Main St tourism

    Business Find out what Airlie Beach traders discussed, to increase numbers.

    Inside the new council CEO's first week on the job

    premium_icon Inside the new council CEO's first week on the job

    Council News Find out what Kenn Donohue has in store for the Whitsunday region.