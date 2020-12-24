Menu
Emergency services are on the scene of the crash south of Mackay, Picture: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Fears for woman in overturned car after Bruce Highway crash

Laura Thomas
Tara Miko
and
24th Dec 2020 4:08 PM
UPDATE 4.50PM: There are fears for an elderly woman trapped inside a car that rolled off the Bruce Highway south of Carmila.

A rescue helicopter has landed on the highway near the scene as emergency services work to free the woman from the wreck.

The vehicle is understood to be on its roof in a ditch to the side of the highway.

Police are on scene and delays are expected.

4.10PM: Delays are expected on the Bruce Highway after a single vehicle crash near Carmilla.

The highway is down to one lane with police directing traffic.

An elderly woman is still believed to be trapped in the vehicle about 20km south of Carmila.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car had rolled into a ditch.

Another passenger, believed to be an elderly man, was out of the overturned vehicle.

INITIAL: An elderly woman is believed to be trapped in a vehicle that rolled off the road south of Mackay.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle incident 20km south of Carmila about 3.15pm.

Initial reports indicate two people were in the vehicle that rolled.

One of the people, believed to be an elderly man, was out of the overturned vehicle.

Another person, understood to be an elderly woman, was trapped inside.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car had rolled into a ditch.

The vehicle came to a rest on its roof.

More to come

Whitsunday Times

