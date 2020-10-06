Fears held for person trapped down embankment after car rollover Tara Miko Journalist Tara joined the company in 2010 after graduating with a journalism and politics degree from Griffith University in Brisbane. After first working in newspapers in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland, she joined the team at The Chronicle in 2013. In September that year she took over the reins of the Rural Weekly, and has been on the crime desk in Toowoomba since 2015. Full Profile Login to follow

MULTIPLE emergency services crews are responding to reports a person is trapped in a car after a two-vehicle collision north-west of Mackay.

Initial reports suggest the cars collided on Eton Homebush Rd shortly before 5.50pm Tuesday.

Fears held for person in Eton rollover: Multiple emergency services crews are responding to reports a person is trapped in a car after a two-vehicle collision north-west of Mackay.

It is understood one of the cars was on its roof and a person trapped inside a car.

Fatal crash scene on Eton Homebush Rd near Eton. Two cars collided shortly before 6pm. A person, belileved to be a woman, was trapped in one of the vehicles. Picture: Tara Miko

The crash was reported just after 5.45pm Tuesday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and police were en route to the incident east of Eton.

Fatal crash scene on Eton Homebush Rd near Eton. Two cars collided shortly before 6pm. A person, belileved to be a woman, was trapped in one of the vehicles. Picture: Tara Miko

Reports indicated one person was trapped inside the vehicle which is understood to be down an embankment.

More to come.