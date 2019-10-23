Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Fearsome 5m saltie, Trevor, meets a tragic end

by LUKE HAYES, luke.hayes@news.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 6:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ADELAIDE River favourite, Trevor the 5m saltie, has been found dead in the water, apparently struck and killed by boat propellers.

The giant croc was found belly up in the water, with reports saying he succumbed to head injuries from propeller blades.

Trevor was one of the most popular crocs regularly spotted on the Spectacular Jumping Crocodile Cruise tours, earning himself a certain renown because of his character - he was known for being big and fearsome.

 

Adelaide River favourite, Trevor the 5m saltie, has been found dead, apparently killed by boat propellers
Adelaide River favourite, Trevor the 5m saltie, has been found dead, apparently killed by boat propellers

Spectacular Jumping Crocodile Cruises guide Alex Williams said he held a soft spot for Trevor, who will be missed dearly.

"It's been really upsetting for all of us, Trevor was a really big personality on the river," he said.

"It wasn't just his size, but he was a hard crocodile to miss. He was far from being shy.

"Personally, I always considered him the most aggressive crocodile we worked with.

"Very stubborn, never backing down from anything. He was an imposing personality on the river."

More Stories

Show More
adelaide river crocodile editors picks northern territory

Top Stories

    Outrage at Queensland’s speeding fine frenzy

    premium_icon Outrage at Queensland’s speeding fine frenzy

    News Almost a quarter of a billion dollars’ worth of speeding fines were dished out on Queensland roads last financial year.

    Katter plans next move after Premier’s apology

    premium_icon Katter plans next move after Premier’s apology

    News Annastacia Palaszczuk was forced to apologise for contempt

    SEEING RED: Paradise not immune to child safety risks

    premium_icon SEEING RED: Paradise not immune to child safety risks

    News Security warning as Day for Daniel approaches.

    Blocking open reporting a ‘slippery slope to dictatorship’

    premium_icon Blocking open reporting a ‘slippery slope to dictatorship’

    Council News Mackay and Whitsunday mayors defend press freedom.