February in review

GOOD WHILE IT LASTED: Tiger Airways announced in February that it would be stopping its Whitsunday Coast to Brisbane service. inge hansen

FEBRUARY 1: A SPLASHING good time is on the cards in Proserpine after the Whitsunday Regional Council announced that a $1.7 million tender had been awarded for the park's construction.

TP Aquatic Constructions was awarded the contract to design and construct the water park which will be built adjacent to the Proserpine Swimming Pool.

The winning contractor specialises in water parks and swimming pools, and recently completed the new water park at Cannonvale's BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday, utilising many local contractors.

"This is a great first step in revitalising the Proserpine district and will add another attraction to lure grey nomads and families to detour from the highway for a stopover,” Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said.

FEBRUARY 1: SIGNS opposing the construction of a "horrible” 15-unit medium-density unit complex have recently popped up at a vacant block at The Beacons in Airlie Beach.

Local developer Airlie Foreshores Pty Ltd last December lodged a development permit with the Whitsunday Regional Council for the 12-m unit block which is code assessable and adheres to recently implemented Airlie Beach Planning Scheme.

But that has not stopped a "concerned resident” of Jubilee Pocket voicing his objection.

FEBRUARY 7: THE battle over an all-tide boat ramp at Black Currant Island is continuing, with a local action group reaffirming their commitment to the proposed venture, and Dingo Beach and Hydeaway Bay residents launching a petition to stop the project going ahead.

Whitsundays MP Jason Costigan said the people of Dingo Beach and Hydeaway Bay "don't want to see the desecration of Black Currant Island for the sake of a boat ramp.”

Dozens of Dingo Beach residents turned up to the launch of the petition recently.

FEBRUARY 7: THE proposal for a Marine Centre of Excellence for Bowen is one step closer after the Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor met with politicians and senior public servants in Brisbane.

Mayor Andrew Willcox and Council CEO Barry Omundson flew to the state capital for two days of back-to-back meetings with state ministers, director generals and senior departmental staff on a range of matters.

FEBRUARY 7: TWO Port Denison Sailing Club members were selected to represent Australia.

Talia Bulstrode, 14, was chosen to represent her country at the Asian/Oceanian Championships in Myanmar, while Isabella Bruce, 12, earned selection to represent Australia in the development squad and will travel to New Caledonia later in the year.

FEBRUARY 8: BUDGET airline Tiger Airways suspends two flight routes from Whitsunday Coast Airport.

The carrier's announcement that it would be halting its service to Brisbane was described as "a bit of a kick in the guts” for the region by Tourism Minister Kate Jones.

In a statement posted on their website, Tiger said it "regularly reviews its flight network and schedule based on a number of factors including operational requirements, demand and market dynamics.”

FEBRUARY 9: A SMALL town bakery is defying the odds among closing shop fronts in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Debbie, expanding to the shop next door to keep up with demand.

For the past seven years, Colin and Kim Hogan have run Proserpine Pies and Pastries, which has grown every year since.

The couple saw an opportunity to expand the operation when the business moved, so they pitched the idea to the landlord.

After major setbacks and damage caused by Debbie, a combination of the town's support, loyal staff and a positive attitude saw the Hogans weather the storm.

FEBRUARY 14: ONE of Bowen's most recognisable landmarks is set to receive a makeover with the unveiling of a new mural design that will adorn the Bowen Water Park.

It will be a refreshing change of pace for tourists and locals, who will have something new to feast their eyes on as they enter town.

But it is also the end to the 'Bowenwood' era that was ushered in after the town proved the stage for Baz Luhrmann's feature film Australia.

FEBRUARY 14: SAVING lives became a little easier with three new state-of-the-art fire trucks hitting the road in North Queensland.

Bowen and Collinsville are among the first recipients of the trucks, which total $2.5 million in value, and will provide support to operations.

The vehicles are fitted with the latest in firefighting and road crash rescue equipment, and will improve the operational capacity of firefighters throughout Bowen, Collinsville and Charters Towers.

FEBRUARY 15: TWENTY-SIX cats were abandoned in the space of a week at a Cannonvale veterinary clinic.

Vet nurse Lara Mitton said two kittens were dumped at the letterbox, 100m from the Orchid Valley Veterinary Surgery, during National Animal Week.

A woman was also left with 21 kittens and three adult cats a few days earlier after a neighbour abandoned them as he "didn't want to deal with the responsibilities.”

FEBRUARY 15: TWO years on from the devastating fire and nearly a year since Tropical Cyclone Debbie added insult to injury for Whitsunday Shopping Centre, stage one of the new retail centre is due to start after the wet season.

Stage one involves building a 108-space car park and a new entry to the centre.

Stage two will include the redevelopment of a variety of smaller shops and a larger shop for a discount department store or major chain.

FEBRUARY 15: WHITSUNDAY Regional Council employees were quick to contain a spill of 140 litres of paint on Shute Harbour Rd after containers were thrown from a truck.

Seven 20-litre paint containers splashed their contents onto the bitumen at the corner of Abell and Shute Harbour Roads about 1pm on February 9.

FEBRUARY 15: LOCAL teenager Hunter Penhallurick has taken his motorbike riding to the next level and transitioned from the dirt to the bitumen.

The Proserpine State High School students is now a proud member of the GowMoto team to race the Supersport 300 class on a KDM 390 under the sponsorship of passionate Gympie motorsport lover David Gow.

FEBRUARY 16: HIS plans to build a crematorium may seem dead and buried, but Whitsunday Funerals owner Jeff Boyle is refusing to accept the last planning rites Mackay Regional Council has issued him.

The plan was to build the crematorium at 217 Shakespeare St in Mackay, but according to council staff, burning dead bodies in the middle of Mackay didn't fit within the new town planning scheme.

FEBRUARY 21: AFTER reaching the pinnacle of one sport in the 1990s, a Bowen man could soon find himself at the top of another.

That's the reality for former rugby league player Michael McLean, who has become a part-owner of the iconic Sydney to Hobart winning yacht Ragamuffin.

The former Queensland Origin forward purchased the prized yacht with four others, after the vessel was put up for sale in 2017.

"We purchased the yacht so we could sail and race together with all our Bowen friends,” Mr McLean said.

FEBRUARY 21: AS COLLINSVILLE rides the wave of the recent solar farm boom, Bowen is looking to get in on the action.

Whitsunday Regional Council confirmed that Africandar Road, just south of the CBD, would become the site of Bowen's first solar farm.

"Solar farms seem to be the flavour of the month at the moment in Bowen and Collinsville,” Councillor Mike Brunker said.

FEBRUARY 21: BOWEN State High School is celebrating after every member of its 2017 graduating class achieved a Queensland Certificate of Education and 94 per cent of university applicants receiving offers.

Samuel Lehmann, dux of the school, received an OP2, while Ebonie Chidley, Wylie Beck and Thomas Butwell each received OP3.

"Bowen State High School always produces excellent results and the achievements of our 2017 graduates are no different,” Deputy principal Rob Harris said.

FEBRUARY 21: SOME members of the Collinsville community are fed up with Adani protesters, who they say are disrespecting locals and spruking anti-coal messages in a town built on mining.

News Corp was told tempers flared earlier in the month at Collinsville Workers Club when a man shared his opinions with a group of protesters.

FEBRUARY 22: RESIDENTS of Waite Creek Court in Cannonvale rallied to help an neighbour fight an out-of-control house fire with garden houses and buckets filled from a swimming pool on February 18.

The blaze started about 3.30pm and emergency crews arrived on scene by 4.05pm, residents said.

The house could not be saved and the property's distraught occupants were comforted by neighbours in the street.

FEBRUARY 22: TWO Airlie Beach businesses have been named in a list of Australia's Best Adventure Experiences for 2018 by Flight Network.

Whitsunday Jetski Tours was ranked number four and Island Jet Boating was ranked at number five on the list of water activities.

FEBRUARY 22: QUEENSLAND's leading OP schools have been revealed with one Whitsunday region school cracking the top 20.

Whitsunday Christian College at Cannonvale, which had 10 students eligible for an OP, ranked 15th across the state.

And St Catherine's Catholic College's first batch of Year 12 students managed a stellar showing in the OP results, with 30.4 per cent of those eligible receiving the highest marks in the benchmark exam.

FEBRUARY 22: THE world-famous cruise ship Queen Elizabeth is heading to the Whitsundays as part of a 101-day trip around Australia.

Tourism Whitsunday CEO Craig Turner said a visit like this showed the region was "punching above its weight.”

"We don't need big infrastructure, we have natural anchorage with deep water; utilising these natural assets and resources allows for a massive economic boost,” he said.

FEBRUARY 22: WHITSUNDAY Swimming Club member Jacob Dewis swam the race of his life to bag bronze at the 2018 Queensland Sprint Championships in Brisbane.

Dewis produced a time of 30.49 seconds in the 12-year-old 50m butterfly final.

FEBRUARY 28: NORTH Queensland mango farmers are "scratching their heads” over a trade deal that will see the first trays of mangoes arrive from Indonesia, putting them in direct competition with the local harvest.

Indonesian media are reporting the country will soon begin exporting mangoes and dragon fruit to Australia.

Bowen Gumlu Growers Association president Carl Walker said the move was a recipe for disaster.

"The only time you should be looking (overseas) for mangoes is outside our growing season,” he said.

The region produces $18.6 million worth of fresh mangoes a year and an additional $10 million of processed mangoes in November and December.