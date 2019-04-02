Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Our winners and losers revealed

Tegan Annett
by
2nd Apr 2019 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE were slim pickings for new projects and funding for Mackay residents in the 2019-20 Federal Budget.

Released on Tuesday night, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's first budget revealed $29.6 million would be spent to upgrade Shute Harbour Rd.

The funding commitment is part of the $1 billion program to upgrade Queensland Roads of Strategic Importance initiative.

While funding for Mackay Ring Road was not mentioned in the budget, the government's estimates state $48 million is expected to be spent on the project in the 2019 - 20 financial year.

The budget revealed a $10 million business case into Central and North Queensland's energy needs would be completed over two years.

The business case is expected to identify viable locations for new power generation projects to help meet the needs of the region's energy-intensive industries.

Meanwhile Mackay has been listed as one of the locations where Aboriginal Hostels Limited will open an agency. It will be one of 16 regional cities with the new agencies, creating 40 jobs.

The budget detailed Mackay's involvement as one of ten regional cities with a Small and Medium Enterprise Export Hub.

The hub is a $20 million four-year program which started last year.

During the first round of the initiative almost $6 million in funding was allocated to the ten sites.

Mackay's sugar industry could benefit from a $20 million grant to support the transition of the Mossman Mill from a traditional sugar mill to a bio-refinery.

The Federal Government said the transition would allow North Queensland's sugar milling industry to further diversify.

Regional cities could benefit from two new rounds of the Mobile Black Spot Program, worth $160 million, and improved internet and mobile services through the Stronger Regional Connectivity Package, worth $220 million.

There is $100 million available for Regional Airport Infrastructure upgrades to help airports improve safety and community access.

The budget also included ongoing funding for the Great Barrier Reef 2050 Plan, aimed at preserving the reef.

The plan is worth $1.2 billion from 2014 - 24.


editors picks federal budget 2019 josh frydenberg mackay money politics scott morrison
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Budget 2019: How it will affect you

    Budget 2019: How it will affect you

    Business FROM singles to families and retirees, this is how the 2019 Federal Budget will affect you.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 6:46 PM
    Man charged with Brogden murder

    Man charged with Brogden murder

    Crime New developments in Airlie Beach cold case.

    CLOSING THE GAP: Mental health help for Whitsundays youth

    premium_icon CLOSING THE GAP: Mental health help for Whitsundays youth

    Health Youth travel to Mackay or Townsville for mental health services.

    Show of strength for rescue service

    premium_icon Show of strength for rescue service

    Sport Powerlifters muscling up to help RACQ CQ Rescue.