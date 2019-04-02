FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Our winners and losers revealed

THERE were slim pickings for new projects and funding for Mackay residents in the 2019-20 Federal Budget.

Released on Tuesday night, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's first budget revealed $29.6 million would be spent to upgrade Shute Harbour Rd.

The funding commitment is part of the $1 billion program to upgrade Queensland Roads of Strategic Importance initiative.

While funding for Mackay Ring Road was not mentioned in the budget, the government's estimates state $48 million is expected to be spent on the project in the 2019 - 20 financial year.

The budget revealed a $10 million business case into Central and North Queensland's energy needs would be completed over two years.

The business case is expected to identify viable locations for new power generation projects to help meet the needs of the region's energy-intensive industries.

Meanwhile Mackay has been listed as one of the locations where Aboriginal Hostels Limited will open an agency. It will be one of 16 regional cities with the new agencies, creating 40 jobs.

The budget detailed Mackay's involvement as one of ten regional cities with a Small and Medium Enterprise Export Hub.

The hub is a $20 million four-year program which started last year.

During the first round of the initiative almost $6 million in funding was allocated to the ten sites.

Mackay's sugar industry could benefit from a $20 million grant to support the transition of the Mossman Mill from a traditional sugar mill to a bio-refinery.

The Federal Government said the transition would allow North Queensland's sugar milling industry to further diversify.

Regional cities could benefit from two new rounds of the Mobile Black Spot Program, worth $160 million, and improved internet and mobile services through the Stronger Regional Connectivity Package, worth $220 million.

There is $100 million available for Regional Airport Infrastructure upgrades to help airports improve safety and community access.

The budget also included ongoing funding for the Great Barrier Reef 2050 Plan, aimed at preserving the reef.

The plan is worth $1.2 billion from 2014 - 24.