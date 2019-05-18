Unsure how to vote? Here’s a cheat sheet

The election is days away — but many Aussies are still making up their minds about who to vote for.

THE federal election is today - but thousands of Aussies are still sitting on the fence and weighing up their options.

If you're one of them, here's everything you need to know about the key policies of both major parties.

TAX

This is the big one dividing the parties - but it's also complicated, detailed and involves lots of numbers, so strap in.

Coalition

The government's $158 billion, 10-year plan involves doubling the low and middle-income tax offset, increasing the threshold for the 19 per cent tax rate from $41,000 to $45,000 and flattening tax brackets so everyone earning $40,000 to $200,000 a year will pay a 30 per cent marginal tax rate.

There will be no change to existing negative gearing or capital gains tax policies, and franking credits will still be given to people who pay no tax, like self-funded retirees.

Labor

The ALP has promised an extra $1.05 billion over four years to boost tax cuts for people earning under $48,000, and says 10 million workers will get tax cuts that are the same or larger than they would under a Morrison government, but will not flatten tax brackets.

But here's where things get juicy - Labor will limit negative gearing to investors who buy new properties from January 1, and the capital gains tax discount will be halved for investment properties bought after that date.

It will also scrap cash rebates for franking credits - so if that issue will decide your vote, click here for the full low down.

HOUSING

Coalition

Mr Morrison says he will help first homebuyers get a foot in the door through his $500 million First Home Loan Deposit Scheme, which will allow 10,000 eligible first homebuyers to enter the property market with a 5 per cent deposit instead of the usual 20 per cent.

Labor

Not to be outdone, Labor has vowed to match that scheme.

And it's good news if you're a teacher or nurse - the ALP's National Rental Affordability Scheme will build 250,000 new affordable dwellings over 10 years to be offered to people in "essential services" on low to moderate incomes.

The ALP also plans to kickstart a "build-to-rent" market in Australia it says will increase supply, lower rents and give tenants more security - meaning you won't be booted out if your landlord wants to rent the place out to their nephew.

HEALTH

Coalition

The Morrison government is focusing on mental health, promising $461 million for a youth mental health and suicide prevention strategy, along with added mental health funding for people affected by natural disasters, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

It has matched the ALP's pledge to lift the Medicare rebate freeze by July 1.

A slew of new drugs will be subsidised, and Victorians have been promised a $496

million medical facilities package.

Labor

The ALP will lift the Medicare rebate freeze within 50 days of taking power, and has announced a $2.3 billion cancer care package.

It will cap private health insurance rate rises at 2 per cent for two years, and unveil a $2.4 billion dental care package for older Australians.

It has also announced a $2.8 billion Better Hospitals Fund.

EARLY CHILDHOOD AND CHILDCARE

Coalition

At the moment, it is sticking with the Child Care Subsidy introduced in July 2018, with no new childcare policies on the horizon - although $453 million has been earmarked to guarantee another year of preschool funding for four-year-olds.

Labor

The ALP has really splashed out on childcare, vowing to make it free for eligible families earning up to $69,000, and cheaper for all families making up to $174,000.

Want more details? Click here for a breakdown of what the policy will actually mean for your family.

Labor has also put aside $1.7 billion for universal preschool access.

SCHOOLS

Both parties will follow through with the Turnbull government's $23.5 billion commitment to schools over 10 years.

Coalition

Catholic and independent schools will also get a $4.6 billion sweetener under a Morrison government.

Labor

Got kids in public school? Then they're set to benefit from Labor, with an extra $14 billion to go to public schools over 10 years.

A Labor government will shake up tax, housing and childcare … Picture: Kym Smith

HIGHER EDUCATION

Coalition

Apprentices will get a $525 million helping hand with the money funding 80,000 apprenticeships and boosting vocational education and training.

Labor

Labor wants to "protect TAFE" by waiving upfront fees for 100,000 students, funding places for careers with skills shortages and splashing $200 million to upgrade campuses.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Coalition

Nothing divides the Coalition quite like climate change - so it's no surprise no major shake-ups have been promised.

Instead, it will stick to Mr Morrison's $2 billion climate solutions package which is being rolled out over 15 years.

There's no plan to boost renewables - and Mr Morrison has committed to a coal upgrade project in NSW.

Labor

The ALP hasn't gone too crazy, given its disastrous carbon tax policy, but it will still do far more for the planet than the Coalition.

Its Climate Change Action Plan will set a renewable electricity target of 50 per cent by 2030, as well as reducing Australia's pollution by 45 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030 and net zero pollution by 2050.

… While the Coalition wants to maintain the status quo. Mick Tsikas/AAP Image

WORK

Coalition

A crackdown on dodgy employers will spell criminal punishments for the major exploitation of workers, and there will also be a national registry scheme for shifty labour hire firms.

Labor

Industrial relations are the ALP's bread and butter - and the party will bring back Sunday and public holiday penalty rates within days of being elected, and ask the Fair Work Commission to dramatically boost the minimum wage to a "living wage".

ENERGY

Coalition

It's all about Snowy 2.0, with $1.38 billion in an equity investment pledged for the project.

Labor

The ALP wants to stick solar panels in schools, and has promised an extra $10 billion for the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, $5 billion to upgrade transmission infrastructure, and $200 million to subsidise battery technology in Aussie homes.

OTHER

An Aussie republic: Labor will hold a plebiscite on whether we should finally ditch the Queen within its first term.

Indigenous Affairs: Both parties will ask the public if they support an indigenous voice to parliament.

NBN: The Coalition is sticking with the rollout of the $50 billion network, and Labor has no new policies on the matter.

Immigration: Both parties are determined to "stop the boats", and neither will end offshore detention of refugees, although the ALP will almost double Australia's government-funded humanitarian intake from the current level of 13,750 to 27,000 a year.

Foreign Affairs: Both parties will hone in on the Pacific, but while the Coalition wants to reinforce our relationship with the US, Labor wants to back off slightly. There's no major changes to Aussie-China relations, although the ALP vows to "speak out" if and when the two nations clash.

