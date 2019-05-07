Menu
Wreford is the latest One Nation candidate to be hit by controversy.
Politics

One Nation candidate in nude photo scandal

by Staff writers
7th May 2019 9:43 AM
ANOTHER One Nation candidate is embroiled in controversy of a risque kind, as Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten vie for the affections of regional voters today.

Jackson Wreford, the party's candidate for the WA seat of Canning, appears in nude photos on Instagram.

The One Nation candidate told Nine Newspapers he wasn't bothered if people were put off by the photos.

"Everyone has skeletons in their past but I think if one is to truly learn and evolve as a person you have to own those skeletons and mistakes because all those experiences accumulate to make you who you are right now," he said.

On the campaign trail, the prime minister will be in regional Victoria pitching mobile coverage and educational opportunities. 

The Opposition Leader is also expected in regional seats in Victoria where he will highlight data that Labor says shows almost a third of the $2.8 billion "cut" from hospitals in recent years hit regional areas. 

In the afternoon, all eyes will be on the Reserve Bank's monthly board meeting, with the chance of a cash rate cut suddenly looking very realistic.

federal election 2019. politics nude photo scandal one nation

