Palmer claims Shorten's 'a bastard' on air

CLIVE Palmer unleashed on Bill Shorten and the Labor Party during a radio interview with Alan Jones this morning.

Speaking on 2GB Mr Palmer called the opposition leader a "bastard" while speaking furiously about Labor policy.

He said Mr Shorten will "bankrupt this country". "The Labor policy on franking credits is to put a third of our elderly investors over 65 out the door and on the street," responding to Mr Shorten's plan to wind back franking credits."

Bloody Paul Keating is the guy who said we'd have franking credits - he put the idea up and said senior citizens could rely on it and then John Howard introduced it," he said.

"These people have relied on it and some of them are in their 80s - why does Bill Shorten want to destroy these people's lives? Why is he such a bastard to these people?"

Meanwhile Bill Shorten has also spoken on radio this morning, speaking with Triple M's Moonman.

Mr Shorten was asked about a one million dollar bet on Sportsbet placed on him to win the election.

He said he definitely did not place the bet himself, saying: "I don't have a million dollars".

But he jokingly wondered if Malcolm Turnbull did.

"I wonder if it was Malcolm Turnbull. He did give $1.5m to Liberal Party last time and they thanked him by giving him the boot," he said.

He then asked the hosts if it sounded "too needy" to ask to come back on the show if he wins the election.

Scott Morrison is in northern NSW today while Bill Shorten is in Queensland.

28/03/2018 Australian Ambassador to the US Joe Hockey with US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile former Australian treasurer Joe Hockey has announced he will leave his post as ambassador to the US in January 2020.

Mr Hockey took up the Washington DC post three years ago. He has helped keep the US-Australian alliance together following Donald Trump's 2016 election win while other allies - including Canada, the UK and Germany - have fallen out of favour with the president.

Mr Hockey will return to Australia when his term ends. He is expected to take a job in the private sector.

Labor ministers Stephen Conroy and Stephen Smith's names have been mentioned as possible replacements. Wayne Swan and Greg Combet could also be among the possible candidates.