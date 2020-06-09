Federal funds allow Cannonvale reservoir work to flow

A FEDERAL Government cash splash will mean the construction of a new 12.5 megalitre Cannonvale water reservoir will be brought forward by 12 months and save Whitsunday ratepayers millions.

It was announced last week that the Whitsunday Regional Council was a successful recipient under Round 4 of the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government’s l Building Better Regions Fund.

The $3.7m dollar grant will go directly to the construction of a new 12.5 megalitre water reservoir which will double the drinking water supply for Airlie Beach, provide greater water security in times of natural disaster and future proof the region for further business and residential development.

Chief operating officer of Whitsunday Water, Troy Pettiford, said the government money had brought forward the project timeline and would now flow in with the larger Whitsunday water scheme.

“The reservoir was slated to start in the 2021/22 budget, but now we can look at pushing that project forwards much sooner,” he said.

Dawson MP George Christensen. Picture: Melanie Whiting

“It will also save ratepayers money as these funds won’t have to come out of WRC’s infrastructure or reserve funds, and that money can go elsewhere now.”

The reservoir joins a larger Whitsunday water scheme which includes the installation of an 8.8km pipeline built from the Proserpine Water Treatment Plant to Airlie Beach, serviced by a new pumping facility, and a 2.5km raw water main linking bore sites to the Proserpine plant.

“There was no use building this reservoir without the upgraded pipeline project to support it,” Mr Pettiford said.

“So this whole project will tie together perfectly with the pipeline upgrades and increase water supply to the whole Airlie Beach region.

“However, in times of emergency such as bushfires, because the reservoir is 100m up, the pressure is enough to backfeed the water to Proserpine and supply water services there.”

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen said the project, slated to cost about $7.5m in total, would double Airlie Beach’s supply of potable water storage (drinking water).

“This is a positive investment in this region’s future which will drive economic growth and create local jobs at a time when we need them most,” he said.

Mayor Andrew Willcox

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the new reservoir would be a key factor in catering for future population growth in the Airlie Beach and Cannonvale area.

“Council has struggled to keep up with demand while repairing and maintaining ageing water infrastructure,” he said.

“So this new reservoir will help us build resilience into water supply for the beach’s community.

“Importantly it will also provide back-up potable water supply for the Proserpine area and also increase access and capacity for our firefighters in emergencies.”