Federal MP and Mayor welcome Adani's news

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox and Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen have welcomed today's announcement by Adani that the company's Carmichael mine and rail project will be fully financed through the Adani Group's resources.

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow said that construction and operation of the mine would now begin.

Cr Willcox said the news was a win for the region.

"Bowen will be the regional headquarters for port and rail operations for the Carmichael Mine, but the flow on benefits will be spread across the entire Whitsunday Region,” he said.

"My council has been working with Adani since 2016 to overcome a series of social and environmental impact issues to ensure that all those boxes are ticked.

"We trust the processes put in place by the Qld State Government to ensure the project adheres to environmentally responsible development regulations.

"This is about job opportunities for regional workers and is a real shot in the arm for our diverse community.

"Mother nature has dealt us some tough cards in recent times via cyclones and drought, so thermal coal being mined in regional Queensland by workers living in regional Queensland is a positive.”

Mr Christensen said the company was to be congratulated on their tenacity.

"Work will start within weeks on the Carmichael Coal Project and that is another massive shot in the arm for the economies of Central and North Queensland and for the state as a whole,” Mr Christensen said.

"Despite the naysayers, the relentless extreme green attacks, and the total lack of support from Labor, Adani will finance their own project and they are ready to get started.

"The winners today are the workers of the region keen for mining and construction jobs, the businesses who will supply products and services, and every other business in the region who will enjoy all the flow-on effects of the Carmichael Mine, port and rail project getting underway.”

State Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan is currently on leave and could not be contacted for comment, but he has previously been steadfast in his support for the project, saying in July.

"Look, in the last 24 hours the news that's come out of India in relation to financing for the railway for the Galilee Basin warms the heart of me and so many people across central and north Queensland, and we've been waiting. I say bring it on,” he said.

"I want to make the point here today. People say 'Oh, Adani, Adani, Adani' - well it's not just about Adani, it's about opening up a whole brand new minerals province west of Mackay. No different to what happened to the Bowen Basin in the late '60 and the 1970s. Can you imagine the Bowen Basin today with just one coal mine? That would be preposterous.

"We wouldn't have the royalties coming into state coffers to pay for fuel in the police car, new teachers, paramedics, allied health professionals and so forth.”