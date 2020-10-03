Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Troops pulled off border duty on the Gold Coast last week have been sent to Western Australia in a move the police union says ‘stinks to high heaven’.
Troops pulled off border duty on the Gold Coast last week have been sent to Western Australia in a move the police union says ‘stinks to high heaven’.
News

Federal border troop removal ‘stinks to high heaven’

by Greg Stolz
3rd Oct 2020 11:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland-based troops pulled off border duty on the Gold Coast last week have been sent to Western Australia to combat coronavirus in a move slammed the police union says 'stinks to high heaven'.

In what he described as an 'outrageous' decision, Police Minister Mark Ryan said 110 Townsville-based soldiers had been deployed to WA for COVID duty just days after being withdrawn from the Queensland-NSW border.

 

letterspromo

About 60 soldiers had been helping police man border checkpoints but they were withdrawn on Thursday, just hours before a massive increase in traffic due to the border reopening to northern NSW and long weekend.

The troops were supposedly pulled out to prepare for the storm, bushfire and cyclone season and Mr Ryan and Police Union President Ian Leavers blasted the decision to send them to WA.

"This is outrageous," Mr Ryan said.

"It's further proof of the Federal Government playing politics on COVID and playing politics with the Queensland border response.

"How's that for a slap in the face for Queenslanders?"

Police Union president Ian Leavers said the decision to remove the troops from the Queensland border ostensibly to prepare for natural disasters and then send them to WA 'stinks'.

"It stinks to high heaven and it's nothing short of a disgrace," he said.

Originally published as Feds' border troop removal 'stinks to high heaven'

adf border ban coronavirus politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Escape: Mackay travel agency charters direct NT flights

        Premium Content Escape: Mackay travel agency charters direct NT flights

        Travel Dreaming of that escape across the border? Book that holiday and support a local Mackay business

        Bowen dad threatens ex with stick, gets knife in violent act

        Premium Content Bowen dad threatens ex with stick, gets knife in violent act

        Crime An off-duty police officer witnessed the domestic violence incident where the man...

        Major overhaul coming for state’s policing districts

        Premium Content Major overhaul coming for state’s policing districts

        Crime Queensland Police Union welcomes changes to Central Region police boundaries

        World-first remote drill strikes gold at mining awards

        Premium Content World-first remote drill strikes gold at mining awards

        Business The CQ innovation will make open cut mines safer and more efficient, as mining...