FEE DITCHED: One less cost for ratepayers

RATEPAYERS seeking hard copies of their rates notices are currently slugged with a $17 charge - but not for much longer.

In a small win for residential ratepayers, a motion was carried 7-0 by Whitsunday Regional Council to waive the fees for ratepayers seeking a copy of their rates notice for the current financial year.

Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker said a ratepayer had approached him because she had been caught off guard after being required to pay the fee when she sought a copy of the document.

Cr Brunker said if it's "just a matter of clicking a button,” he saw no reason for ratepayers to fork out for an extra copy.

The new rules only apply to residential ratepayers, coming in on a "once-off” because they'd misplaced their notice, or required an extra copy.

It's a different story for commercial ratepayers - Cr Brunker said regular fees would still apply for people who came in multiple times a week like real estate agents or solicitors requiring rates notices.