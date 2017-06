A woman has been taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition after a parachute accident.

A 59 year old woman suffered a back injury as a result of a parachute jump in Airlie Beach on Shute Harbour Road at 8.53am this morning.

A QAS media spokesperson said the injury was a result of a "hard landing” and the patient was taken to Proserpine Hospital at 10.25am.