Female teacher arrested for sexual assault

A female teacher in western Sydney has been arrested after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a male student. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

A female school teacher in western Sydney has been arrested after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old male student.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad launched the investigation earlier this week after reports the young boy had been sexually assaulted by the teacher while at a school in Sydney's west.

The 23-year-old teacher was arrested at a home in Greenacre about 7am on Friday, with a search warrant carried out at the house shortly after.

Police seized a vehicle and electronic devices for further investigation.

The woman has been taken to Bankstown Police Station, where charges are expected to be laid.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

