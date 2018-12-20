Fences are down and people are in

BACK ON TOP: Council removed the fences surrounding Fairy Tree Park on Tuesday, and locals are thrilled.

BACK ON TOP: Council removed the fences surrounding Fairy Tree Park on Tuesday, and locals are thrilled. Georgia Simpson

IT'S no secret, the fence erected in September for the Airlie Beach foreshore project has caused a few headaches.

President of the Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce Allan Milostic said although the foreshore works were unavoidable, and that it would be terrific once completed, businesses had suffered on the Main Street of Airlie.

"I really don't believe it could have been done any other way, and I can't fault them (council), but the reality is, businesses have paid, and you can't recoup that,” Mr Milostic said.

On Tuesday, the Whitsunday Regional Council opened up the remainder of the fencing surrounding Fairy Tree Park, and Major Projects Program Director Tim Rose confirmed the fence will remain as it currently stands for the remainder of the project.

"The Airlie Foreshore contractors will be off-site between December 21 and January 7,” Mr Rose said.

Mr Rose said the contractors moved the fencing as far as possible to open up Fairy Tree Park for the public, while still allowing for works to continue.

"As the project nears completion a section at the beach-front part of that area will be fenced off to allow some minor works and a three metre pathway to be installed, connecting the Sailing Club end to the Lagoon area,” he said.

Council apologise for any inconvenience.