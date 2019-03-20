Fences down around foreshore car park

COME ON IN: The Airlie Beach foreshore car park has opened with 57 designated parking spots made available.

THE Airlie Beach foreshore car park has been opened making 57 extra designated parking spaces available to the community.

The car park, between the Coconut Grove carpark and the Whitsunday Sailing Club, has been closed for about six months while construction works were under way.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesperson said meters would be put in after three to six months time, but a decision was yet to be made on what parking restrictions would be in place.

"Council is aiming to try and make the parking free for locals rather than have camper vans staying for long periods of time,” the spokesperson said.

"Basically, the machines will be on order, going in in three to six months time. Council will make a decision on whether there will be an initial two to four hour free parking period or what the restrictions will be.”

Whitsunday Sailing Club president Leo Rodriguez said the new car park was "great” but was unlikely to increase traffic to the club just yet.

"It (the car park) will alleviate parking generally but I don't think it will help us in any way directly or indirectly unless the rest of the fence is pulled back,” he said.

"Right now from a visual point of view it's still closed off. Hopefully it will have a positive effect once the rest of the fences are taken down.”

Landscaping within the car park is yet to be completed.

Works on the remainder of the project are expected to be completed after Easter.