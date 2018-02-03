Ferny free of float

Eco barge Clean Seas Inc releasing a turtle on Cannonvale Beach this morning who was suffering from float from ingesting fishing line.

THERE were tears, hugs and claps as 'Ferny' the adult green sea turtle was declared healthy and released into Whitsunday waters off Cannonvale Beach this morning.

More than 100 community members gathered around Eco Barge Clean Seas Inc volunteers who had been caring for the female turtle suffering from float since before Christmas last year.

Volunteer Libby Edge said Ferny was rescued off Bluff Point where she was unable to dive (also known as 'float') because she had a mass of fishing line in her stomach.

"We x-rayed Ferny to make sure there were no hooks and then feed her some laxatives to pass the fishing line,” she said.

"We are releasing her here because it is right next to her feeding ground.”

Months on and Ferny has made a full recovery, able to now dive and feed.

At exactly 11am with nostrils flaring as she could smell the salt of home calling; Ferny slipped away into the blue off Cannonvale Beach and even flipped her fin in the air as if to wave goodbye to the crowd.

Ms Edge said she had invited the community along today to make people aware of the dangers of fishing line on marine life.

"There has been a spike in injuries caused by fishing line in the last year and a half and seeing Ferny today hopefully people become more mindful,” she said.

"Things like when you get a snag, pulling as much line in as you can, reduce the amount of fishing line in our waterways and be aware that when fishing turtles do get caught in your lines.”

Just as the words had left Ms Edge's mouth as if to accentuate her point, one of Eco Barge's youngest volunteers, Billie Edge, came over holding a fishing line and hook she had found metres away from the release spot on Cannonvale Beach.

"I think you can see how much this means to us - there are at least three people still crying,” Ms Edge said.

"It was an amazing moment and it is an honour to care for the beautiful creatures.

"Today is an example of why we do what we do.”

In 2017 Eco Barge rescued 10 turtles, to find out more about this organisation visit their website: https://www.ecobargecleanseas.org.au/ .

