Ferrell crashes virtual NFL team meeting

Comedian Will Ferrell crashed a Seattle Seahawks virtual team meeting over Zoom, posing as one of the franchise's new recruits.

The Seahawks recently picked up tight end Greg Olsen, who had previous played for the Carolina Panthers since 2011. After Olsen found the end zone just twice during a disappointing 2019/20 NFL season, the Seahawks acquired the 35-year-old in March.

During a virtual team meeting this week, head coach Pete Carroll told his players he wanted to give Olsen an opportunity to introduce himself. Instead, a grey-haired Ferrell appeared on their screens, donning a Seahawks jersey.

While imitating Olsen, Ferrell took the opportunity to profess his love for star quarterback Russell Wilson.

"Thank so much, so excited to be here. So excited to be a Seahawk," Ferrell said.

"So excited to play with you Russ. Russ, I love you. I mean, I love you. I love the way you play. I love the way you handle yourself as a human being.

"I mean, I love you. Let's make a baby. Let's go out there and let's make a baby."

Ferrell also made fun of tight end Luke Willson's long hair.

"I think we got a good tight end group. Luke Willson, the only thing I want to tell you is you've got to tamp that s*** down, OK? That's not how I handle myself, all right?" Ferrell exclaimed.

"I don't know what you do in the off-season up there in Canada, but cut your goddamn hair and let's play some football."

The Anchorman star also lifted up his shirt to reveal his exquisite dad bod, reassuring the Seahawks players he was up for the challenge.

"I know what you're thinking, I'm an older guy, I'm 36. I've been working out though. Does this look like the body of a 36-year-old? I don't think so," Ferrell said.

"My body's a temple. I've been doing a lot of yoga and nothing else. This is a yoga body."

Ferrell even mocked Olsen's recent broadcast gig - he was a booth analyst for Fox Sports' coverage of the 2020 XFL.

"I really appreciate the fact you're going to allow me to keep broadcasting during the real games, so I'm only going to play about 12 plays per game," Ferrell said.

"Then I'm going to have to get back up into the booth. It's an exciting opportunity for me."

After Ferrell eventually departed, the real Olsen joined the Zoom teleconference.

Carroll and Ferrell have a long-lasting friendship due to a connection at the University of Southern California.

Originally published as Ferrell crashes virtual NFL team meeting