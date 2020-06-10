Ferrero release ‘dream’ new choc flavour

Australians, it turns out we've been short-changed for years.

It turns out we've had to put up with just having two different flavours of Ferrero's Kinder Bueno bars - original and white chocolate - when it turns out there's been a completely different version available overseas for practically forever.

Thankfully Kinder Bueno is making up for lost time and has finally released its coconut version in the Australian market - and Bueno bar devotees are thrilled about it.

Until now we’ve had only original and white Kinder Bueno bars to choose from.

The chocolate bar has been a cult favourite for years and has been readily available in European stores.

And you best believe that the makers of Ferrero Rocher and Kinder Surprise do not disappoint with the new flavour.

According to taste.com.au, the limited edition bar is already popping up in stores across the country and the precious cargo will officially launch in supermarkets next month.

So say hellooooo to Kinder Bueno’s coconut version, which has been a cult favourite in Europe for years.

Excited fans took to Facebook, calling the news a "dream come true", saying Ferrero could just "shut up and take my money".

"Kinder chocolate and coconut, what could be better!" one person wrote, while another person tagged their friend and asked: "If you see it, please get it for me!"

"Seems like it would count as low carb," one person joked, while another added: "If I was looking for a sign to cancel my diet this was it."

But sadly not everyone is a fan of the chocolate/coconut combo (Bounty Bars are always fully stocked in vending machines, to be fair) and said the company had "ruined" the Kinder Bueno.

While coconut and chocolate isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, Ferrero insists the new flavour will be a hit with devotees of the bar.

According to Ferrero, the coconut flavoured Kinder Bueno is a "tropical" chocolate blend featuring "smooth hazelnut cream encased in a coconut milk and white chocolate-covered wafer bar dusted with coconut flakes".

Coconut flakes? We'd go so far as to say the new flavour means the chocolate bar is practically a health food product now.

But Kinder Bueno purists shouldn't fear, with Ferrero also assuring us that the coconut flavour still has the "crispy, creamy goodness that Bueno fans know and love" - phew.

Originally published as Ferrero release 'dream' new choc flavour