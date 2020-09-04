Ferris wheel aims for 100,000 riders with extended stay

Out having fun on the Skyline Ferris Wheel at Bulcock Beach, Caloundra, are Tammy, Shane and Aoife Leavy, 19 months. Picture: Patrick Woods

The ferris wheel at Caloundra will keep spinning for an extra seven weeks with hopes of reaching 100,000 riders after a second extension was granted.

The Skyline Attractions Hot 91 Ferris Wheel was due to move on to Tweed Heads from September to October after setting up at Bulcock St in Caloundra since June.

Xtraordinary Events' Jane Jones said COVID travel restrictions forced alternative options.

"We felt is best to stay in Caloundra until after the September school holidays," she said.

The attraction will now stay until October 5 before heading to Glenelg in SA from November 20 to March 21.

"It was wonderful to get an extension to stay longer in Caloundra as we have had overwhelming support and feedback from locals and visitors to the region," Ms Jones said.

"The wonderful support and feedback from local businesses throughout out time at Caloundra has been overwhelming (too).

"We are thrilled we can keen supporting these businesses through the discounted tickets for businesses so that they can package them with their offerings to promote local business packages."

Businesses they have worked with include Boost Juice, Empire Adventure, Sandbar, Sunshine Coast Arts, Hot Chilli, Big 4 Caloundra, Watermark Resort and RACQ.

More than 150 ticket packages were sold and more than 500 tickets sold through the discount flyer in stores and accommodation outlets.

Downtown Caloundra Taskforce member and local business owner Vicki Taylor said there was a noticeable increase in the number of people in the area.

About 30,000 rides happened over the June-July holidays.

By September 1 more than 63,000 riders went for a spin.

Ms Jones said they hoped to achieve over 100,000 riders during the extended stay.

A Sunshine Coast Council spokesman said an application for extension was also granted last year, with great results.

Last year the area experienced a footfall increase of nearly 40 per cent, and during the 45-day event, 71,082 ticket holders rode the wheel.

There were 30 businesses selling ticket packages combined with their offerings.

"We hope that the wheel will continue to bring positive outcomes and experiences to the community," they said.

Data for this year's visit was still being collated.