The art work not to miss at Splendour

FUN: Splendour in the Craft is also back at the festival this year. CLAUDIA CIAPOCHA

SPLENDOUR Arts returns to North Byron Parklands this year with a new set of interactive, fun art for music lovers to enjoy.

Here is a list of what Splendour revellers will find at the festival:

Hiromi Hotel : Brain Flower

Tweed-based artist Hopormi tango already took over Lismore Regional gallery with Art Magic - Remnant back in 2015 and turned the venue into a space where adults and children stepped into a realm of artistic magic.

This time, Tango brings the Hiromi Hotel.

At a time when human relationships are being subsumed by digital communication, Hiromi Hotel encourages participants to slow down and reconnect through reflective acts of art-making, conversation, and the rich layers of sensory engagement that art provides.

Through colour, texture, movement, sound, and even smell, Hiromi gently transforms how we relate to our environment and each other.

Shack up at the hotel and get involved in workshops and performances each day at Splendour.

Brain flower workshops and performances will take place every day at Hiromi Hotel.

The Bells:

The Five Angry Men company are renowned for their highly-physical, challenging productions and extraordinary and innovative stage design.

At Splendour, they'll present The Bells - a spectacle of enormous endurance.

Crossing many performance genres, The Bells is essentially a task. An enormous creative task that is being tackled by the ensemble. The nature of the task seems elusive - perhaps the performers themselves are unclear what it is - however they attack their work with a manic, unwavering belief. The results are at once comic, triumphant, tragic and absurd. But no matter what, The Bells must be rung.

Be sure to check out this heart-stopping performance featured the unusual combination of musical bell-tolling and gravity-defying acrobatics which will delight.

Thursday 18 July at 3.30pm, Friday 19 to Sunday 21 July at 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

The Rock Rock:

From the team that brought Nicholas Cage on a Cage and Snoop Dog Hotdogs, this year Cool Shit Collective brings The Rock Rock.

This piece promises to be an emblematic, inflatable and interactive piece featuring the looks of American actor, producer and semi-retired wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Standing in at well over 32 feet tall (9.7m), he won't be not very fast and not at all furious, but he will be hard to miss.

Face Off:

Selfies rule the world at social gatherings like Splendour, so get ready to strike a pose to create a social narrative of epic proportions.

Artist Laith McGregor will present Face Off - he will be using your selfies to print, paste and build a large, evolving sculpture of portraits over the duration of the festival. Send your selfie to Laith @laithmcgregor.

Gateway 3:

Artist Sam Songailo returns with the third and final part of the Gateway trilogy.

His work uses painting, installation, video, sound and sculpture.

Often highly immersive and realised on a monumental scale, Songailo's work is heavily influenced by music and drum machines, but it wasn't until he first installed Gateway that he knew that this work and music were connected.

"Watching the lights to flash on and off, change colour and move along the sculpture, I saw the rhythm of the lights as the same as what I was trying to capture in a painting," he said.

Hypnagogic:

Splendour 2019's Artist in Residence Lee McConnell presents Hypnagogic, his rock n' roll spin on the festival's entrance tunnel.

This year's tunnel will see bold character art awake by day, but coming to life by night.

The tunnel will challenge the Splendour audience to leave their preconceptions at the door.

"This is about being in the moment with the music and the art of the festival, about being lucid in that window of space between consciousness and unconsciousness and allowing yourself to experience all the sensory freedom that comes with that space," he said.

Mirror Palace:

Andy Forbes presents Mirror Palace, an installation about glamour, charm and contradictions.

He's put together an installation of seemingly random objects that convey more than one meaning. But what really lies behind the appealing, reflective surface?

Mirror Palace will feature multiple sculptures, including a large grenade usually associated with warfare. But in the Mirror Palace, the grenade is made of mirrored glass squares and will spin like a disco ball. Dance, take snaps next to it or join the Army Reserves.

Forbes has created interactive theatre experiences for audiences at Splendour since 2002 and is still going strong.

At North Byron Parklands from July 19 to 21. Visit splendourinthegrass.com.