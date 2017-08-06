Festival concludes with thrills and positive vibes

Borys Zagrocki : Borys Zagrocki performed his stunt bike show.

WHILE it was too much to ask for the Whitsunday Reef Festival to be a rain free weekend, it is set to finish on a high.

Today marks the Telstra Family Fun Day which is complete with face painting, egg and spoon races, sack races, treasure hunts, juggling, jumping castles and a family friendly positive vibe.

Polish bike stunt rider and coach Borys Zagrocki performed three stunt shows and drew sizeable crowds to watch his remarkable tricks.

One of Mr Zagrocki's most impressive tricks was too jump between three consecutive narrow railings in quick succession with his bike.

Shortly after his first show, Mr Zagrocki said he was inspired as a kid to follow his path, and hoped he could do the same for someone else.

"I started this as a teenager when I saw another (stunt) rider so I thought I would give it a go and inspire someone else,” he said.

"I want to make sure teenagers understand that they need to wear a helmet and it is not cool to only wear a hat (when riding their bike.”

Reef Festival chairwoman Margie Murphy said 2017 was the first year the Telstra Family Fun Day was held along the Airlie Beach foreshore.

"We are loving the new venue, while we did do Main Street before the foreshore is really popular,” she said.

"We have closed the street down before but it was too hard this year and the vibe here is really positive.”

Telstra Whitsunday team members Zac Russel, Gary Roser (manager), Meagan Tulett, Sue Stridiron (owner), Ashley Digby and Zeb Culverhouse. Jacob Wilson

Telstra Whitsunday store manager Gary Roser said there had been no disruption caused to the event despite mild wet weather.

"The people that are here are making the most of it and aren't too worried about getting wet,” he said.

"Its a good atmosphere and vibe and all about everyone having fun.”

Ms Murphy thanked all sponsors for their support this year, noting that the more generous support they received, the better the outcome.