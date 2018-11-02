FESTIVAL DRAWS CLOSER

HEAR HER: Kasey Chambers is one of the headline acts for the 2018 Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

THIS time next week the Airlie Beach skyline will be dominated by a giant big top tent.

But this is no circus.

It's the main stage venue for the 2018 Airlie Beach Festival of Music where acts like Smash Mouth, Killing Heidi, Dave Dobbyn, Kasey Chambers (pictured), Marcia Hines and The Church will be bringing their hits to paradise.

Held from November 9-11 and now in its sixth year, the festival is fast becoming one of Queensland's premier live music

events.

Only in Airlie Beach can you see 74 bands alongside 74 islands in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef.

The festival is also renowned for its mix of big name acts and new talent, fostered through a national "Passport to Airlie” campaign, now Australia's biggest "Battle of the Bands”.

With the wide array of musical genres spread throughout 18 venues from the outskirts of Airlie Beach to the CBD, the atmosphere is electric.

Wristbands are required for the main stage at the Whitsunday Sailing Club and Fish D'Vine/Rum Bar Airlie Beach, with Beaches, Mirage, Airlie Beach Bowls Club, Magnums and Boaty's also ticketed.

For the first time in the event's history a special concert featuring Kasey Chambers will give under-18's one-off access to the main tent.

Tickets for "Kasey and the Kids” from 9am-11.30am on Saturday, November 10, will be available on the gate at a cost of $15 per person and $50-60 for families of four to five, or can be bought in advance by contacting 0408 062 816.

Full festival tickets cost $270 for a three-day pass and one-day passes are available for $130.

For the full line-up and to stay up to date with all the news, follow the festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.