Festival entry good Christmas gift idea

FAMILY FESTIVAL: Mel and Neave Mclaren with Chantal and Nash Burrows, Kylie Sheperd-Smith, Nate Armitage, Mark Sheperd, Sera Armitage, Charlotte Tatterson, Dean Armitage, Jim McLaren and Michelle and Brett Tatterson at last year's festival. Peter Carruthers

PLANNING is well under way for the twenty-second Wintermoon Festival taking place over the Labour Day long weekend next year from Friday, May 4, until Monday, May 7.

One of the most popular events in the Whitsundays, Wintermoon is held halfway between Proserpine and Mackay on an idyllic rural property at Cameron's Pocket.

Second release tickets are on sale now until Wednesday, January 31, on the festival's website at wintermoonfestival.com and make the perfect Christmas gift for music lovers.

"Wintermoon has it all going on," Mark Jackson, a performer and punter at last year's festival, said.

"It is an incredible spot and an incredible time of the year and the creek is to die for."

Wintermoon Festival is an ever-evolving, ever- changing, family-friendly festival with an exciting mix of music, dance, poetry, market stalls and craft workshops.

Renowned Australia-wide for the broad variety of music it features - acoustic, blues, roots, trad, bluegrass, Celtic, gypsy, country and much more - all find a place in the diverse program.

Past performer Ash Perrow said Wintermoon was "one of the most amazing festivals in Australia".

"I've played there many times and there's nothing like it for music, community, fun, families, dancing and opening your heart," he said.

"Need to hit reset or just want to have an amazing time surrounded by nature? This is the festival."

Bluegrass legends the Stetson Family Band, Aboriginal country music icon Glenn Skuthorpe, soloist Tiffany Eckhardt and Mackay favourites Fat Cigars are all rumoured to be returning to the festival in 2018.

The program will be announced soon on the website, promising to deliver returning favourites and exciting new acts.

Camping is part of the experience of this intimate festival, there is a tent hire option and five designated areas to choose from.

Online bookings are encouraged and campers able to set up camp the week before the festival starts.

Last year despite the weather turning the site into a mud bath, festival-goers were not deterred and the hit event drew record crowds.

This year's event is set to be even bigger and better so make sure you don't miss it.