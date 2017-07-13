Festival for the community

FUN FESTIVAL: Nick Hortle with members of the Cruise Whitsundays team challenge Emily Liu, Riana Young, Andrea Scharnech, Lauren Scarcella, Merri Kirkham, Alya Palmer and Stephen Fitzpatrick.

RUNNING: One of the biggest sporting events in the Whitsundays is about to hit Airlie Beach.

The Cruise Whitsundays Airlie Beach Running Festival is back bigger and better this weekend with a couple of new additions.

One of the most anticipated events this year will be the free Turtle Club 1km Family Fun Walk.

"Anyone in the community who is not a runner or interested in the event typically can still come and take part this year,” race director Tim Oberg said.

"It's free and it's just a nice 1km walk around the Port of Airlie precinct.

"Bring your dog, push a pram with your kids, everyone can do it from young to old.”

Oberg said that being the first big event since Cyclone Debbie, the Running Festival and specifically the fun walk, was a chance for the community to turn out in force and come together.

"We want as many people in the community to feel like this event is for them,” he said. "It's not just for athletes or those interested in running. We want people to feel like this is their event. A community event.”

Registrations close online at 9pm on Friday but there will be a chance for late entries from 12-6pm on Saturday at the Port of Airlie precinct.

Visit runairlie.com.au to see the full list of events.