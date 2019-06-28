FESTIVAL GUIDE: What you need to know about River Sessions

FESTIVAL: Riversessions is set to be bigger than ever this year.

MACKAY's biggest music festival is set to be a sell-out event, with just a handful of tickets left to buy.

River Sessions, organised by Adrian Young and Michael Delaney, is back again after a wildly successful 'comeback' event last year.

With a killer line-up - including Middle Kids, LDRU, Skegss, Illy, The Rubens and Amy Shark -festival-goers are in for a huge evening of entertainment.

This is everything you need to know about River Sessions 2019.

1. HOW TO GET THERE:

Located at Old Mulherin Park at the Mackay Harbour, the festival will kick off at 11am and finish at 10pm.

Transport buses will operate throughout the day, leaving from Rydges in the CBD.

The first bus will leave at 10.30am and the last bus will leave at 5pm.

Return buses will start taking patrons back to the city from 8.30pm.

Pick-up and drop-off zones for both taxis and personal vehicles will be located outside the festival gates.

Parking is available on Mulherin Drive or in the boat ramp carpark.

Festival map of Riversessions 2019. Contributed.

2. GETTING THROUGH THE GATES:

There will be one entrance in and out of the festival.

Everyone must have a ticket to enter and there will be no pass outs. Once you are in, you cannot leave and come back.

You must bring current photo ID and be 15 years old or over to enter.

Unauthorised entry to the event (fence jumping, duplication of ticket etc etc) may result in a state-wide ban of up to three years and also handed over to police where charges may be laid for trespassing.

A handful of tickets will be available at the gates for last-minute buyers, but head to the River Sessions website if you don't want to miss out.

All bags will be checked, and only small bags will be allowed in.

Police and sniffer dogs will be at the entrance and inside the festival.

No bottles, cans, liquids, foods, weapons, lasers, fireworks, umbrellas, other prohibited items, illicit drugs and alcohol are permitted at the event.

3. FOOD, DRINKS, ATMs:

A massive bar and nine food vendors will be set up at the event.

No drink tickets necessary, just cash or card.

ATMs will be located next to the bar, but 'tap and go' Eftpos machines are available at all food and drink tents.

Free water can be picked up from the JCU tent.

Minors are not permitted to access licensed areas/bars at the event.

There will be one main stage set up at Riversessions 2019. Mackay Regional Council.

4. OTHER AMENITIES:

Glitter tents and hair and make-up tents will be available for all your beauty needs.

An ambulance and first aid tent will be set up in case of an emergency.

Dozens of toilets, including the park toilet block will cater for the large crowd.

5. ENTERTAINMENT:

There is one main stage for all acts, to avoid clashes.

Maddi and the Hoopers will kick off at 11am and the final act, Amy Shark, will begin at 9pm.

Riversessions 2019 lineup. Contributed

To buy a ticket to the festival, head to the River Sessions website.