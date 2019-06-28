FESTIVAL GUIDE: What you need to know about River Sessions
MACKAY's biggest music festival is set to be a sell-out event, with just a handful of tickets left to buy.
River Sessions, organised by Adrian Young and Michael Delaney, is back again after a wildly successful 'comeback' event last year.
With a killer line-up - including Middle Kids, LDRU, Skegss, Illy, The Rubens and Amy Shark -festival-goers are in for a huge evening of entertainment.
This is everything you need to know about River Sessions 2019.
1. HOW TO GET THERE:
- Located at Old Mulherin Park at the Mackay Harbour, the festival will kick off at 11am and finish at 10pm.
- Transport buses will operate throughout the day, leaving from Rydges in the CBD.
- The first bus will leave at 10.30am and the last bus will leave at 5pm.
- Return buses will start taking patrons back to the city from 8.30pm.
- Pick-up and drop-off zones for both taxis and personal vehicles will be located outside the festival gates.
- Parking is available on Mulherin Drive or in the boat ramp carpark.
2. GETTING THROUGH THE GATES:
- There will be one entrance in and out of the festival.
- Everyone must have a ticket to enter and there will be no pass outs. Once you are in, you cannot leave and come back.
- You must bring current photo ID and be 15 years old or over to enter.
- Unauthorised entry to the event (fence jumping, duplication of ticket etc etc) may result in a state-wide ban of up to three years and also handed over to police where charges may be laid for trespassing.
- A handful of tickets will be available at the gates for last-minute buyers, but head to the River Sessions website if you don't want to miss out.
- All bags will be checked, and only small bags will be allowed in.
- Police and sniffer dogs will be at the entrance and inside the festival.
- No bottles, cans, liquids, foods, weapons, lasers, fireworks, umbrellas, other prohibited items, illicit drugs and alcohol are permitted at the event.
3. FOOD, DRINKS, ATMs:
- A massive bar and nine food vendors will be set up at the event.
- No drink tickets necessary, just cash or card.
- ATMs will be located next to the bar, but 'tap and go' Eftpos machines are available at all food and drink tents.
- Free water can be picked up from the JCU tent.
- Minors are not permitted to access licensed areas/bars at the event.
4. OTHER AMENITIES:
- Glitter tents and hair and make-up tents will be available for all your beauty needs.
- An ambulance and first aid tent will be set up in case of an emergency.
- Dozens of toilets, including the park toilet block will cater for the large crowd.
5. ENTERTAINMENT:
- There is one main stage for all acts, to avoid clashes.
- Maddi and the Hoopers will kick off at 11am and the final act, Amy Shark, will begin at 9pm.
To buy a ticket to the festival, head to the River Sessions website.