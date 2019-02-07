Festival is one on the box

TOP SHOW: Kasey Chambers and her dad Bill on the stage at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music, which will feature on Queensland Weekender on Saturday.

AT 5.30pm on Saturday, television viewers from across Queensland will be transported to the Whitsundays for a travel special on the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

A production team from popular Channel 7 program Queensland Weekender travelled to Airlie Beach for the 2018 festival, capturing footage from the main stage at Whitsunday Sailing Club, as well as festival venues at Fish D'Vine, Port of Airlie's La Marina and Fish Bar, and the accommodation partner, at Hotel Group at Water's Edge.

Festival founder Gavin Butlin said he couldn't wait to see how the town comes alive on television and encouraged everyone to tune in.

"Having Queensland Weekender come to Airlie Beach during the weekend of the Festival of Music was an enormous coup,” he said.

"It's one of the busiest weekends of the year when the town is looking and sounding its best, and I'm so excited to be showcasing our wonderful musical community around the state.”

Fish D'Vine and Airlie Beach Rum Bar co-owner Kevin Collins said the atmosphere during filming at his restaurant had been electric.

"It was absolutely rocking and just like the Airlie Beach of old that made the Whitsundays famous all over the world as a great, fun place to come on holiday,” he said.

"To quote Molly Meldrum, 'do yourself a favour' and don't miss it this year.”

At Hotel Group managing director Jeff Aquilina said this was why his company had been a proud sponsor of the event since its inception in 2013.

"The Airlie Beach Festival of Music is an incredible festival showcasing local, interstate and international artists, and a time when Airlie Beach comes alive,” he said.

"We are thrilled to be involved and we look forward to partnering with the festival again in 2019.”

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler, whose team helped facilitate the filming opportunity, said she was delighted to have built such a strong partnership with Queensland Weekender.

"They love our special part of the world and this particular episode featuring the Airlie Beach Festival of Music will be a chance for us all to relive the amazing atmosphere that descends on Airlie Beach during that weekend,” she said.

The 2019 festival will take place from November 8-10, with the first major line-up announcement being released in March.

Mr Butlin said this year's headliners would be must-see acts and he warned it was likely the event would sell out.

"We're advising festival fans to get in early this year, especially now when there are discounted ticket rates,” he said.

Tickets are on sale from this weekend via www.airliebeachfestivalof music.com.au at early-bird prices of $240 for a three-day pass, $130 for a single day pass and $1000 for a VIP pass.