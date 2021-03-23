Festival lands major new sponsor as event edges closer

Airlie Beach Marathon 2019 winner Jodie Henley will be pounding the pavement again for the 2021 event. Photo: Phil Copp

Airlie Beach Marathon 2019 winner Jodie Henley will be pounding the pavement again for the 2021 event. Photo: Phil Copp

A major new sponsor has jumped on board to support the Airlie Beach Marathon Festival as this year’s event edges closer.

Tassal Group, which is busily expanding its prawn farm operations north of Proserpine, has been unveiled as a new naming rights sponsor.

The Proserpine prawn farm is Tassal Group’s largest operation and the company is also one of the biggest employers in the Whitsundays.

This year’s Airlie Beach Marathon Festival is set to take place across July 17 and 18 featuring events for competitors aged four and up, catering to all fitness levels.

Of course, there’s the Championship Airlie Beach Marathon event, but there’s also a half marathon, relay half marathon, 10km fun run, junior dash and more.

This year’s festival will also introduce the Airlie Beach Foreshore Magic Mile to be run on Saturday, July 17.

There is prize money up for grabs for the fastest male and female, with ribbons awarded in the six to nine and 10 to 15 age groups.

The marathon is the marquee event of the festival and a great field of athletes is expected.

The 2019 defending champions, Jodie Henley and Adrian Whittaker, along with the 2018 winner, Oliver Carey have entered this year’s race.

Airlie Beach Marathon 2019 winner Adrian Whittaker will be pounding the pavement again for the 2021 event. Photo: Phil Copp

The men’s championship competitors will also be challenged by Caleb Noble, an Australian triathlete and Noosa Marathon Champion.

Caleb won the Noosa Marathon in 2019 in a time of 2:31:32.2.

Event manager and Whitsunday Running Club president Tim McQuoid-Mason said it was pleasing to see hearty support from a new sponsor and competitors.

“It is great to have a nationally recognised brand like the Tassal Group supporting our marathon festival as it grows into a national and international event and to have support from an athlete like Caleb Noble augurs well for the future,” he said.

For more information about the event, click here.