Festival listed as award finalist

STAR: Marcia Hines on stage at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music. Vampp Photography

COULD the Airlie Beach Festival of Music be the most popular event of its kind in the state?

The answer is 'yes' - with your help.

The festival has been nominated for Festival of the Year in the 2019 Queensland Music Awards and is now officially a finalist in that category.

The QMA People's Choice Awards is a statewide poll allowing music lovers from across Queensland to cast their votes.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music founder Gavin Butlin said he was thrilled the event has been named among the finalists and he encouraged everyone who had ever attended to spread the word and vote.

"Where else but Airlie Beach can you see 74 bands beside 74 Whitsunday islands in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef?” he asked.

"At most other festivals you watch bands on a stage in a paddock but our main tent at the Whitsunday Sailing Club is virtually surrounded by the Coral Sea.”

Mr Butlin said the Airlie Beach Festival brought the entire town to life, with the performances spread across 18 venues, most within easy walking distance of each other.

"It's a party in a tropical paradise where the atmosphere is electric,” he said.

"Our venues are easy to get to and fully equipped, and with a line-up of big name acts and emerging talent, there is something to satisfy every musical taste.”

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler said it was fantastic to see the Airlie Beach Festival of Music being recognised as one of Queensland's premier music festivals.

"Each year this event attracts a huge number of tourists visiting our beautiful region and soaking up the atmosphere that descends upon Airlie Beach over the festival weekend,” she said.

Voting in the QMA People's Choice Awards is open until midnight on February 28.

To cast your vote visit themusic.com.au/qmas and all entries go into a draw to win a double pass to Bigsound Festival.

The winner will be announced during a gala awards ceremony at the Brisbane Convention Centre on Tuesday, March 19 featuring a string of performers, including Amy Shark. Tickets are on sale now via Oztix.

The 2019 Airlie Beach Festival of Music will be held from November 8-10.

Tickets are on sale via Whitsunday Tickets and online at www.airliebeach festivalofmusic.com.au at early bird prices - $240 for a three-day pass, $130 for a one-day ticket and $1000 for a VIP pass - until March 31.