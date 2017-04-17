Festival of Music announces more big names

THE big names keep on rolling in for the Airlie Beach Festival of Music, with the Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock the latest international act to be announced for this year's edition.

Joining the legendary punk rocker will be popular Australian dance group Sneaky Sound System and classic 90s rock group Baby Animals.

Now in it's fifth year, it's another huge coup for the festival.

"It's going to be awesome,” festival organiser Gavin 'Butto' Butlin said.

"We've got the Sex Pistols from the UK in the form of Glen Matlock. He helped write a lot of their songs and will be similar to Richie Ramone last year.

"Then we've got Sneaky Sound System who are a bit like The Potbelleez from last year who went off.

"Finally we're announcing Baby Animals who are one of Australia's best rock bands. The lead singer is just awesome.

"We're just really excited to have them all on board.”

Mr Butlin said it was getting easier to book acts as the Airlie Beach Festival of Music continues to gain international recognition.

"I've been starting to get a good rapport with the (booking) agencies now. They are actually ringing us (to perform) and we're not having to chase them,” he said.

"The word is getting out there that we are a good little festival.”

The new additions to the lineup, which already includes Leo Sayer, Kate Ceberano and Shannon Noll, are setting the 2017 festival up to be the biggest yet.

"We keep learning every year,” Mr Butlin said.

"Hopefully it will just get bigger and better each year.

"We're already working on acts for next year.

"In the next couple of years I hope to have a heap of big headline acts.”

Mr Butlin said it was a "boutique” experience at the Festival of Music compared to others around Australia.

"At ours (festival) straight away you can get into a nice clean toilet and access heaps of tucker and bars,” he said.

"Because we can only fit 3000 in the tent, the furtherest person away from the stage is 50 metres.

"We've got another good mix of music that's going to suit all ages.

"It's our fifth year this year and hopefully it's our biggest and best yet.”

There will be more announcements in the lead up to the festival which will be held on November 10-12.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit airliebeachfestivalofmusic. com.au.

2017 LINEUP

Glen Matlock (the Sex Pistols)

Sneaky Sound System

Baby Animals

Leo Sayer

Kate Ceberano

Shannon Noll

The Chantoozies

Wanita & Her Honky Tonk Bar Dwellers

8 Ball Aitken

The Hillbilly Goats

Rav Thomas

Sun Salute

Innocent Eve

Lily & King