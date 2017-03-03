30°
Festival of Music dream has come true

Sharon Smallwood | 3rd Mar 2017 4:10 PM
FEEL LIKE DANCING: Music legend Leo Sayer will be a headline act at the Festival of Music staged at the Whitsunday Sailing Club this year.
FEEL LIKE DANCING: Music legend Leo Sayer will be a headline act at the Festival of Music staged at the Whitsunday Sailing Club this year.

FIVE years ago the Airlie Beach Festival of Music was just a dream, but now its organiser Gavin Butlin has international acts like Leo Sayer in his sights.

Sayer has already been announced as one of the headline artists for the 2017 event, to be staged at the Whitsunday Sailing Club from November 9-12.

Last week Mr Butlin, affectionately known as "Butto" across the township of Airlie Beach, held an informal gathering to outline his vision for the fifth year of the event and invite the local community along for the ride.

Mr Butlin said in some ways "nothing will really change".

"We're still going to have 74 great acts (including) Leo Sayer, Shannon Noll, Kate Ceberano, The Chantoozies and some of our favourites - 8 Ball Aitken (and) Wanita are coming back," he said.

Whitsunday Sailing Club General Manager Troy Jones said the club had just committed to hosting the festival for another five years and he urged the local community to support the event.

"Most of the people who come to the music festival are interstate visitors, not from Airlie Beach," he said.

"So without the visitors coming there wouldn't be a music festival. The locals need to get behind it, especially the local businesses who profit greatly from the festival weekend."

Mr Butlin said while some people baulked at the $245 cost for a three-day pass, "we're one of the cheapest festivals in Australia".

"It costs a lot of money to put these on and the ticket price is what it is - but for $245 and what you get, it works out $3 a band," he said.

Singer-songwriter 8 Ball Aitken said as far as he was concerned it was "the best party in Queensland".

"I believe every local who loves music should get a ticket," he said.

"I tour all around Australia and I've toured 18 countries for the last 13 years and I tell you this festival is as good as anything you'll get."

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive Craig Turner said his organisation would certainly be throwing its full support behind the festival this year.

"It's three-and-a-half days of non-stop entertainment and during this time, festival-goers are out and about spending money, which gives businesses a boost and has a flow-on effect in the local economy," he said.

"It's quite a unique event too, which raises our profile as a destination. To stage a festival of this size, with 74 acts, in a tropical paradise such as ours is an amazing feat and Butto and his loyal team are to be congratulated on achieving this year after year.

"We are supporting the festival in a number of different ways and we would urge local businesses to also get behind it, as the more funds we have, the more we can promote the festival and attract even more people to come to the Whitsundays."

Early Bird one and three-day passes are available until March 31.

To book visit www.airliebeachfestivalofmusic.com.au

