Festival promoter avoids drug conviction

DRUG CHARGES: Gavin Keith Butlin pleaded guilty in Proserpine to charges including possessing, producing and supplying dangerous drugs.

DRUG CHARGES: Gavin Keith Butlin pleaded guilty in Proserpine to charges including possessing, producing and supplying dangerous drugs. Peter Carruthers

A WELL-KNOWN local music promoter walked away from Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday without a conviction after he grew 42 marijuana plants for personal use.

Gavin Keith Butlin pleaded guilty to charges including possessing, producing and supplying dangerous drugs after a search warrant on March 12 revealed the large number of plants aged from four weeks to six months old growing at his Cannon Valley property.

Police prosecutor Hannah Beard said police also found a bag containing 380g of dried marijuana, another containing 5g and a homemade water pipe.

"He admitted to police he had planted all the plants,” Sen-Constable Beard said.

Macrossiam and Amiet lawyer Steven Hayles said the 51-year-old had made a misguided attempt to help a friend who was diagnosed with melanoma and also used the marijuana to self-medicate for a back injury he sustained in a car accident 31 years ago.

The court heard the father of two co-operated fully with police and had no relevant history.

"Cannabis was grown principally for his own use, he did not make any commercial gain off it,” Mr Hayles said.

"(His business) is responsible for promoting the

Airlie Beach Festival of Music, which is run each year to the local business sector.

"He has been told by the chamber of commerce it contributes an $8 million injection to the local economy each year.

"Had he not admitted to supply it would not be before the court.”

Mr Hayles said Butlin was a "well thought of member of the community” and tendered references under the hands of high-profile community members including councillor Jan Clifford and Emergency Service Medal awardee Mark Connors.

The court also heard a conviction would hinder his ability to get a blue card to coach his son's rugby team and ability to hold a Responsible Management of Licensed Venue certificate necessary for his work.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said Butlin

appeared to be a responsible person with no prior convictions and no financial benefit from the marijuana.

"On the other hand, this was a large amount of drugs,” Mr Muirhead said.

For the offences, Butlin was fined $1500 with no convictions recorded.

He was ordered to forfeit the water pipe.