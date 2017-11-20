Festival promoter calls for an end to online malice

CALL FOR CALM: Musician Kieran McCarthy with manager of Heart Hotel Jeff Aquilina, Gavin Butlin and the Airlie Beach Hotels Mark Bell are calling for calm in relation to noise levels in Airlie Beach.

CALL FOR CALM: Musician Kieran McCarthy with manager of Heart Hotel Jeff Aquilina, Gavin Butlin and the Airlie Beach Hotels Mark Bell are calling for calm in relation to noise levels in Airlie Beach. Peter Carruthers

FOLLOWING an outpouring of hostility on social media in relation to venue shut downs during the Airlie Beach Festival of Music, key stake holders are advocating for toning down of online messages.

The Heart Hotel was blamed by many on Facebook for being responsible for the failure of the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation to allow exceptions to noise levels in Airlie Beach's main street during the festival.

The ensuing comments have forced the hotel to shut down their Facebook page after repeated one star reviews and offensive comments.

Organiser of the festival Gavin "Butto” Butlin said the online negativity has to stop.

"Anyone bagging anything of Facebook stop it, you are doing the festival damage,” he said.

"Next year I want the Heart Hotel to be chockers with people going the festival.”

Managing director of the Heart Hotel, Jeff Aquilina, said the hotel is actively working with the festival's promoters to iron out problems arising from noise bleed from open-air venues such as Magnums Hotel and Beaches Backpackers.

Mr Aquilina said a glazing solution worth $300,000 will soon be trailed at the main street hotel in an attempt to mitigate against excessive noise.

"We will be looking at adding additional sound proofing. There is a myth there is no sound proofing, we are committed to improving the sound proofing... which will assist in the guest experience and we are less likely to be worried about what is going on around us,” he said.

Mr Aquilina said before the festival sound emanating from the venues had been monitored and the hotel was aware of the licences under which main street venues operated.

He said breached of licences had been flagged with the OLGR however the OLGR made I clear no complaints had been made during the festival.

"Heart Hotel and Gallery Whitsundays is happy to trade side by side with our neighbours if everyone plays by the rules,” a statement from Mr Aquilina read.

"However, there are venues on the Main Street that in the past have not adhered to liquor licensing requirements, so we have been working with Liquor Licensing to address these issues.”

Looking forward to next year's Airlie Beach Festival of Music Mr Aquilina said he would not object to licencing restrictions being relaxed.

"We support the festival and have done for many years. It's a good event for the town and critical at that time of year,” he said.

Mr Butlin called for an end to online malice against the Heart Hotel and Jeff Aquilina.

"We don't want that. We know we can work this out amicably,” he said.

The OLGR said variations to licences had been applied for and grated during the music festival weekend.

"(However) the Liquor Regulation also details noise levels which, if exceeded at an affected residence or business, constitute unreasonable noise,” a spokesperson said.

"The noise levels conditioned on individual licences are subject to a range of considerations, including whether the licensee intends to conduct amplified entertainment and the amount of noise the venue can sustain without creating unreasonable noise at nearby residences or businesses.”