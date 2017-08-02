Festival road closures you need to know

The Airlie Beach main street will be closed to traffic for a number of Reef Festival events.

TO FACILITATE a number of Whitsunday Reef Festival events the central Airlie Beach lagoon car park will be closed from this Thursday until 6pm Sunday, August 6.

The main street of Airlie Beach will be closed between XBase and the bottom roundabout between 6am and 8pm on Saturday (August 5) for the vintage car show, street parade and Mantra Magic Mile running event. Please use the loop road detour.

Further closures will be in place between 3pm and 6pm on Saturday to facilitate the street parade, including the closure of Coconut Grove, Airlie Esplanade and Broadwater Ave.

Also on Saturday, the Airlie main street XBase and Airlie central bus stops along with the Coconut Grove Airlie Beach Hotel and Port of Airlie bus stops will be closed between 6am and 8pm.

Alternate bus stops will be in operation during these times, in both directions on upper Waterson Way, as well as outside Mangrove Jacks and Domino's Pizza.

The Airlie main street taxi rank will be closed between 6am and 8pm on Saturday and will be relocated to a temporary rank on the lower main street outside Sushi Hi.

For enquiries regarding access to businesses or properties, please call 0410 053 378 or 0418 155 542.