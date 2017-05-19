Festival welcomes beginners

EVERYONE, regardless of skill level, will have the opportunity to dance the days away along the beautiful Whitsunday beachfront.

The fast approaching Whitsunday Latin Festival, set to take place at Shingley Beach Resort and My Rainbow Bakery, starts this Friday night and runs until Sunday.

While initially scheduled to go ahead at Cape Gloucester Resort in Hydeaway Bay, Cyclone Debbie related damage led to a venue change.

And Whitsunday Latin Festival chief organiser Jane Streeter said the iconic event was on track to be the best yet.

"We've added more instructors to the line up as we now have an extra couple from Sydney,” she said.

"It's going to be so much bigger than last year, with more people from out of town coming to give locals a greater experience.

"It will be way more action packed than previous years with more workshops to choose from and more activities available.”

The event will be open to expert, intermediate and beginner dancers.

But everyone is welcome to come down and get amongst the fun and festivities.

People can choose to dance with a partner or show off their individual abilities.

Ms Streeter said the picture perfect location would provide the perfect backdrop to a unique dancing experience.

"What we like about (the venue) is it has everyone together at one location with a beautiful beachfront,” she said.

"The space in My Rainbow Bakery is beautiful with 270 degree views across the Whitsundays.”

The event, held between May 19-21, will consist of more than 20 dancing workshops.

There will be an 18 person strong professional line up at the festival, including confidence coach Anita Van Rooyen.

Other dancers to feature include Pascale "Salsette” Dernocourse, world Bachata champions Mitch and Ellicia, Go Dance Sydney stars Rafael and Melissa and others.

For more information visit www.whitlatinfestival.com

TIME TO DANCE

What: Whitsunday Latin Festival

When: May 19-21

Where: My Rainbow Bakery and Shingley Beach Resort

Cost: Various options - see website