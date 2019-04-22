Festival welcomes early-bird entries

GET IN QUICK: The early-bird discount for this year's Airlie Beach Running Festival applies until April 30.

THE Cruise Whitsundays Airlie Beach Running Festival will be held on July 21.

The race precinct will be set up around the new stage area along the rejuvenated Airlie Beach foreshore with food stalls and entertainment for the kids.

Event manager Tim McQuoid-Mason said entries are coming in regularly and the early-bird discount for registrations close on April 30.

If competitors enter before this date they will go in the draw to win one night's free accommodation with breakfast for two at Peppers Resort Airlie Beach.

The first three finishers (male and female) in the open division of the marathon, half marathon and 10km will win cash and a trophy.

There is also a small cash bonus for breaking the record in these three events.

All other finishers will win an awesome singlet and medal. If they enter early they might also win the accommodation package and there will be some lucky draws on the day.

You can run free if you win the early bird draw and finish in the top three!

The Whitsunday Running Club is training a variety of runners for the different events and invites anyone to join them if they are thinking of taking up a challenge on July 21.

To register or get more information head to www.runairlie.com.au.