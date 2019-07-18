Festive fever hits Collinsville

Cassa Tandridge, Beth Jones, John Matschoss, Linda Murphey with horses Dave and Polly at the Pit Pony Festival.

Cassa Tandridge, Beth Jones, John Matschoss, Linda Murphey with horses Dave and Polly at the Pit Pony Festival. Contributed

IT IS regarded as one of the best events on the Collinsville calendar.

The Pit Pony Festival will take place on Saturday at the Collinsville Showgrounds and this year is set to be a little bit special than most as the event pays homage to the town's celebration of 100 years of mining.

Pit Pony Festival vice team leader Brett Murphy said that the event has really blossomed since its inception in 2017, and become a day that everyone can enjoy.

"Collinsville is the Pit Pony capital of Australia and we really highlight the importance of that in the festival," Mr Murphy said.

"Collinsville no longer has an Annual Show, so we try to put some of those elements back into the event, such as the display pavilion."

The day will start at 9am with a parade from the Collinsville Hospital, through the main street and finish at the Showgrounds.

More than 15 floats entered into this year's parade, with Mr Murphy expecting a wide variety of interpretations of the century theme.

Once the parade is over, the fun and entertainment will begin at the Showgrounds.

Pit Pony Festival secretary and treasurer Lorna Simpson said that there would be a lot on offer once the festival kicked off.

"There'll be games to start the day off, leading into foot racing, face painting and balloon artist for the little ones," Mrs Simpson said.

"Once that's over there'll be a number of adult games happening like Skip filling, Bungie Running and Gladiator battles for people to get competitive in."

"There will also be some classic favourites including the ever popular chocolate giveaways and the Rock Climbing Wall, Animal Petting Farm and Tommy the Trackless Train."

Live entertainment from 3pm until midnight will keep everyone grooving, while merchandise available includes belt buckles, hessian stubby coolers, hessian shopping bags, keyring bottle openers and tea towels.

Mr Murphy said another highlight would be the release of the '100 Years of Mining' book.

"This is a really brilliant book that shows the history from the first mine opening in 1919 until now," Mr Murphy said.

"Everyone who has been involved in it is very proud, and we think it's a highlight item to take away from the event."