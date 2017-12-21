Menu
Festive worship

SERVICES will be held in churches throughout the Whitsundays this festive season.

Families and friends are invited to gather in the spirit of Christmas.

HAMILTON ISLAND SERVICES

-Monday, December 25, 7pm, All Saints Chapel.

MAINLAND SERVICES

WHITSUNDAY BAPTIST CHURCH

-Christmas Eve Service, Sunday, December 24, 10-11.30am, St Martin's Chapel.

-Christmas Day Service, Monday, December 25, 8-9am, St Martin's Chapel.

CATHOLIC

  • St Catherine's Church, Proserpine.

-Christmas Eve Vigil Mass, Sunday, December 24, 8pm.

-Christmas Day Carols and Mass, Monday, December 25, 9am.

  • St Martin's Church, Cannonvale.

-Christmas Eve Vigil Mass, Sunday, December 24, 6.30pm.

-Christmas Day Mass, Monday, December 25, 10am.

CORNERSTONE CHURCH WHITSUNDAY

-Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24, 9.30am, Whitsunday Christian College.

Topics:  christmas church community

Whitsunday Times

