Festive worship

SERVICES will be held in churches throughout the Whitsundays this festive season.
Families and friends are invited to gather in the spirit of Christmas.
HAMILTON ISLAND SERVICES
-Monday, December 25, 7pm, All Saints Chapel.
MAINLAND SERVICES
WHITSUNDAY BAPTIST CHURCH
-Christmas Eve Service, Sunday, December 24, 10-11.30am, St Martin's Chapel.
-Christmas Day Service, Monday, December 25, 8-9am, St Martin's Chapel.
CATHOLIC
- St Catherine's Church, Proserpine.
-Christmas Eve Vigil Mass, Sunday, December 24, 8pm.
-Christmas Day Carols and Mass, Monday, December 25, 9am.
- St Martin's Church, Cannonvale.
-Christmas Eve Vigil Mass, Sunday, December 24, 6.30pm.
-Christmas Day Mass, Monday, December 25, 10am.
CORNERSTONE CHURCH WHITSUNDAY
-Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24, 9.30am, Whitsunday Christian College.
