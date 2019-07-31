Fete dazzles with its fundraising efforts

Youngsters enjoy the King Flyer ride at the Cannonvale State School Fete on Sunday.

Youngsters enjoy the King Flyer ride at the Cannonvale State School Fete on Sunday. Gregor Mactaggart

ABOUT $16,000 was raised from this year's Cannonvale State School Fete, making it the best one yet.

Held on Sunday, the fete attracted more than 1000 people through the gates for the annual event.

With a sea of stalls, rides, an inflatable slide and jumping castle, and face painting, as well as a white elephant sale, there was plenty for everyone.

Youngsters enjoyed the Crazy Wave ride at the Cannonvale State School Fete on Sunday. Gregor Mactaggart

The school's Parents and Citizens Committee president Sabrina Mitchell said one of the most popular stalls was a 'dunk the teacher' one where 30 teachers - including principal Angie Kelly - lined up to give the students the opportunity to burst a balloon of water over their heads.

"That was going off,” she said.

A pot luck raffle saw lucky winners claim $7000 worth of prizes, while the local fire brigade and police also had some of their vehicles on display so youngsters could take a closer look.

Youngsters Reef and Jett Brookes got behind the driver's seat of a police car under the watchful eye of Sergeant Billy Li on Sunday. Gregor Mactaggart

Miss Mitchell was pleased with how this year's event went.

"It was such a magic day. Everybody had an absolute ball,” she said.

"It was bigger and better than it's ever been.

"The whole community just came together.

"It was heart-warming to see how many organisations came together.”

The dodgem cars proved popular at the Cannonvale State School Fete. Gregor Mactaggart

Miss Mitchell was particularly proud of the fact that the event catered for everyone, young and old, this year.

"I wanted to include everyone. I really made it a priority,” she said.

"It made a huge difference.”

Miss Mitchell was especially appreciative of everyone who had a part in organising and running the whole day - from the teachers who organised stalls, to students who helped out, businesses who donated and other community groups who took part.

Holly Perrin danced up a storm at the Cannonvale State School Fete on Sunday. Gregor Mactaggart

She paid special tribute to the members of the P and C Committee who organised the event.

"It's been in the planning for six months,” she said.

"The most important thing is we organised it from our hearts and we wanted to make it a community event... and I think we pulled it off.

"I cannot thank everybody enough from the bottom of my heart.”

The money raised from the fete goes back to the school, with the event the biggest one on the fundraising calendar for the P and C Committee.

"Every cent of that goes back to our kids and Cannonvale State School,” Miss Mitchell said.

Big crowds attended the Cannonvale State School Fete on Sunday. Gregor Mactaggart

In the past, the fete has raised money for both digital and sporting equipment, giant wooden toys and sunscreen for all the classrooms.

This year, part of the money will go towards a hall extension and a new sound system for the hall.