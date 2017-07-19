Fete on despite TC Debbie

FETE FUN: Cannonvale State School's annual fete fundraiser was a hit last year with a remarkable turn out.

THE Cannonvale State School fete will provide a sense of normality post Cyclone Debbie and give students something to look forward to this week.

President of the school's P&C association Tina Everett said she had been hearing that the fete must go ahead from parents.

And on Sunday, July 23 it will.

"It's something to look forward to, as (the kids') lives have been thrown upside down. This is something normal they can do and get excited about,” Ms Everett said.

From 10am-2pm everyone is invited to come and celebrate and have a great day while helping to raise funds for the school and students.

"We will have the mechanical pirate ship, cup and saucer ride, jumping castles, giant slides, plus fun games and activities,” Ms Everett said.

There will be class stalls and market stalls, show bags, cakes, a white elephant stall, plants and of course food and drink.

Ms Everett said the event had not been easy to organise post cyclone but many families expressed a feeling that "we need this event,” and "the children need this event”.

"So we pulled together to make it happen. We know this year's fete will be bursting with fun just like previous years,” she said.

"Money raised will go towards resources for the students while we continue to build on savings to fund a hall storage extension, stage and speaker system in the future.”

The annual fete will also be used to launch the official opening of the new junior learning building.

