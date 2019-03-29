'Fetishes' outlined in anime child porn charge

A SOLITARY young man living his life in the online fantasy world of Second Life has been snared in a child pornography crackdown.

Much of the child exploitation material the Ipswich man downloaded was depicted in the cartoon form known as anime.

The young Ipswich man was living his life through the fantasy virtual world and role-playing communities found on Second Life through the use of Avatars.

In the Crown case before Ipswich District Court, the now 29-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing child exploitation material; and using a carriage service to access child pornography.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said police searched the man's home in May 2017 and when questioned about having child pornography, he initially denied it.

Ms Thompson said his computer and two hard drives were seized and examined.

The electronic devices held 124 images, with mostly animations. There were also nine videos.

She said the images had been accessed from various web sites in five years from June 2012, when he was aged 22.

He told police he never actively searched for the material, but there had been online chat while role-playing as children.

The Crown sought a jail term of 12 to 15 months and suspended (with supervision) for two years.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick tended medical reports on the man, and the psychological counselling he was doing.

Mr Kissick said the man was now leaving his home to do things, purchased a motor scooter to get him out of the house - and "away from being glued to the computer screen".

Mr Kissick argued the man now had a degree of insight into his offending and that it constitutes child exploitation.

He said the medical report found he was not significantly interested in prepubescent children, and not a danger to children.

Mr Kissick said his client was a complex man who'd been removed from high school, had a lack of understanding of social cues, and blurred the line with his fetishes.

And the man, who did not work, was not anti-social in his general social outlook on life.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said he took into account the detailed psychological reports, along with the defendant's autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit and other issues, and found it would be of more benefit for him and the community to complete a three-year supervised Probation Order with counselling to aid his rehabilitation.

On the Commonwealth charge of using a carriage service to access child pornography, he was convicted and sentenced to 12 months' jail, with immediate release to a good behaviour order.

Judge Lynch told the man that child exploitation does not occur without the degradation and suffering of children. And that men accessing such material creates a market.

And found that what he downloaded in five years could be considered to be relatively few images.