Few boats willing to head to the Islands

RAINBOW RIPPER: James Barwick from Airlie Beach caught this beauty of a rainbow trout while on a Sea Fever Sport Fishing Charter.

ISLANDS

THE weather has not been kind to anglers wanting to go out fishing the islands, with a few boats still venturing out.

Reports have come from around the closer islands with South Molle Island having the best wind protection and getting the best reports by anglers catching a feed of coral trout and grassy sweetlip from around the fringing reef using pilchards and squid for bait.

Queenfish have also been reported in unsafe passage hitting poppers with reports of early morning and late afternoon being the best but from what I have been told they have been there all day.

RIVERS AND CREEKS

Proserpine River has had a great run of mud crabs and should keep going as the rain sticks around with some great reports coming from anglers chasing crabs.

A few barramundi were also hooked in Proserpine River with the bigger tides. Most reports have come from the upper sections on the river.

Coastal creeks have fired up with mangrove jack coming on the chew really well with the recent rain stirring up some baitfish.

Barramundi have also been reported around the mouths of the coastal creeks with anglers reporting live baiting the mouths the best option to have a chance of a barramundi.

Thompsons Creek has also been fishing well with reports of some big grunter in the deeper holes of the creek, mud crabs have also been reported in Thompsons in really good numbers.

Brendan King with another chunky example of a giant trevally which have been coming aboard Reel Addiction thick and fast. Contributed

SHORE FISHING

Cannonvale Beach and new beach have been fishing well for whiting and flathead on the incoming tide using prawns and worms. Whisper Bay boat ramp rock wall has been fishing well for grunter with some nice big grunter caught on the run-in tide.

There has also been reports of a few barramundi getting around the rock wall.

Shute Harbour has had a bit of bait around from reports with reports of giant trevally and queenfish getting caught on live baits and lures from off the wharf.

The port of Airlie rock walls has still had a lot of big mangrove jack being caught on lures and live baits with many reports of the fish breaking the line as they have been too big.

The sailing club rock wall has been fishing well with reports of fingermark and barramundi being caught by using live baits late in the evening.

Grant Spees

Whitsunday Fishing World

Andrew Mathers with a nice solid gold spot trevally, caught on light spin gear fishing around a school of herring. Contributed

HYDEAWAY BAY/DINGO BEACH

Some blustery and wet conditions over the Easter break didn't hamper the fishing too much and it was good to see plenty of people out and about making the most of some time on the water.

It looks as though the same conditions are going to persist for a while which will keep most of us on the inshore grounds.

Try to locate any schools of herring around the mainland headlands and beaches to indulge in a bit of light tackle fun.

There have been scores of queenfish, multiple species of trevally and school mackerel around.

There have still been a few trout getting caught on the ebb tide on the close to home reefs and the rubble country at the back end of Edgecumbe Bay has been producing some nice fingermark.

Mick Underwood

Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters