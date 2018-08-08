Menu
Login
Luke Brattan lays prone after the incident. Picture: Getty
Luke Brattan lays prone after the incident. Picture: Getty
Soccer

Melbourne City star cleared of spinal damage

by Marco Monteverde
8th Aug 2018 10:07 AM

MELBOURNE City's Luke Brattan has been given the all-clear after being taken to hospital during the club's FFA Cup win over Brisbane Roar.

Play at Redcliffe's Dolphin Stadium was stopped for more than half an hour on Tuesday night following a seemingly innocuous collision in the 36th minute involving Brattan and Stefan Mauk, who crossed from City to Roar in the off-season.

Brattan slipped while challenging Mauk for the ball and appeared to cop an accidental boot to the head.

Medical staff attend to Luke Brattan.
Medical staff attend to Luke Brattan.

While a St John's Ambulance was at the ground, due to a lack of proper equipment it was decided to wait for a Queensland ambulance to arrive.

A Melbourne City spokesman later said Brattan had felt a pins and needles sensation in his arms but had movement in his legs and was taken to Redcliffe Hospital in a precautionary measure.

Having beaten the Roar 1-0 to advance to the round of 16 in the competition, City next meets the Newcastle Jets.

Related Items

brisbane roar ffa cup luke brattan melbourne city newcastle jets stefan mauk

Top Stories

    Indigenous elder paddles to welcome Sea Shepherd flagship

    Indigenous elder paddles to welcome Sea Shepherd flagship

    News CANOES cut clean lines through near mirror-finished surface en route to officially welcome the Sea Shepherd's flagship to the Whitsundays.

    $1.4m underwater 'trail' installed at Langford Reef

    $1.4m underwater 'trail' installed at Langford Reef

    News $1.4m underwater 'trail' installed at Langford Reef.

    Whitsunday CIB on the hunt for thieves after weekend rampage

    Whitsunday CIB on the hunt for thieves after weekend rampage

    News Multiple businesses in Airlie Beach were burgled across the weekend.

    Whitsunday motor heads revv the reef

    Whitsunday motor heads revv the reef

    News Were you snapped at Revving the Reef 2018?

    Local Partners