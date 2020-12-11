Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman left critical in a car crash in South Australia’s southeast has succumbed to her injuries almost one week later.
A woman left critical in a car crash in South Australia’s southeast has succumbed to her injuries almost one week later.
News

Fiery crash claims second life

by Emily Cosenza
11th Dec 2020 9:46 AM

A woman who was left a critical condition following a crash in South Australia's southeast has died.

The 45-year-old was flown on December 3 to the Royal Adelaide Hospital - where she succumbed to her injures on Wednesday - after the car she was driving left the road, rolled and burst into flames.

The Holden Jackaroo 4WD was travelling south on the Riddoch Highway, about 5km south of Willalooka, at about 10.30pm when the incident occurred.

Her passenger died at the scene.

Her death brings the state's road toll to 91 compared with 102 at the same time last year.

Originally published as Fiery crash claims second life

road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Back on track: Major step forward in Flagstaff Hill rebuild

        Premium Content Back on track: Major step forward in Flagstaff Hill rebuild

        News Councillor Mike Brunker says the project could be finished in less than a year now a new company has been brought on board.

        ‘Novelty’ retro seaplane added to Whitsunday tour fleet

        Premium Content ‘Novelty’ retro seaplane added to Whitsunday tour fleet

        Technology It joins the collection of 11 aircraft which are serviced at a hangar an hour’s...

        Open dialogue needs to continue to quell Keswick furore

        Premium Content Open dialogue needs to continue to quell Keswick furore

        Travel LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘I am a returned serviceman. I should have the right to...

        Golf superintendent told to ‘grow up’ after hitting 65yo man

        Premium Content Golf superintendent told to ‘grow up’ after hitting 65yo man

        News The man was punched in the head in Airlie Beach and knocked off his chair.